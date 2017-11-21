WWE Title Match Confirmed For Clash Of Champions

Marc Middleton
Jinder Mahal confirmed on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that he will get his rematch from WWE Champion AJ Styles at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Clash of Champions takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston.

Below are photos and video from tonight’s segment, which ended with AJ taking out The Singh Brothers after they sneak attacked him:

