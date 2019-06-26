WWE Title Match Set For Extreme Rules

Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, WWE confirmed a WWE Championship Match for Extreme Rules on July 14.

Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at the pay-per-view event,. Their program began on Raw Monday night, with Joe attacking Kingston and putting him in the Coquina Clutch after Kingston defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in separate singles matches.

WWE also posted a video where Dolph Ziggler appears unhappy about Kingston’s title defense against Joe.