WWE Title Match Set For WrestleMania 34

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on the WWE Network, AJ Styles successfully retained the WWE Title in a Six Pack Challenge Match against John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Baron Corbin.

Now, Styles will defend the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. Nakamura earned this title match by winning this year’s Royal Rumble match.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. TBA

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins