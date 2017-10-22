WWE TLC PPV Card For Tonight

By
Marc Middleton
-

Below is the final card for tonight’s pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Kickoff Pre-show
Drew Gulak’s Championship Edition PowerPoint Presentation

