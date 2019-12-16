WWE TLC Results – December 15, 2019

Your hosts are Jonathan Coachman and Charly Caruso. They are joined by David Otunga and Booker T.

They talk about the Women’s Tag Title Match.

Coach asks if Charlotte and Becky can co-exist after all of their recent issues. Otunga compares them to the MegaPowers and how they could work together for a while until it imploded. Coach mentions that everyone but Charly is a former tag team champion and he wants to know how Charlotte and Becky can co-exist. Booker says this match has a lot going for it because of what the champions did to Charlotte Flair. Then you add Becky Lynch to the mix, but the champions are special and they will shock the world. Otunga mentions that the champs are an established team and the most important thing in tag team wrestling is trusting your partner. Coach asks what will it take for them to trust each other. Otunga says they will have to put their egos aside. Booker says the Kabuki Warriors are the fabric of this business.

We see Lana dna Bobby Lashley in the back as we will hear from them when we come back from commercial.

We are back with a video package for the Lashley and Rusev match.

Bobby Lashley and Lana join the panel from the back. Coach asks if this has been worth it. Lashley says their relationship is worth it. Lana says Rusev is jealous of their love. Otunga asks Lana if she is concerned about a lawsuit about the way she manipulated the legal system. Lana asks if this is a therapy session. Lana asks Otunga about his relationships. Booker asks Bobby about his match, but then changes the question to be about whether Lana is holding him back. Bobby says you need an ally in this business and he had no allies before. People think Lana is holding him back and that is not the case. Bobby says let’s leave it at that. Lana wants to talk about her spinaroonie is better than Booker’s. Lana says they all have issues and they are the victims. Charly asks Lana what happens if Bobby loses to her Ex. Lana calls Charly ‘Renee” and then calls her a wannabe Renee. Lana says Charly is not as good as Renee and she tells Charly if she is going to ask more questions like this, don’t go into the locker room. Lana tells Charly that Bobby will beat Rusev.

Coach asks Otunga if Lana is hurting Bobby. Otunga says Rusev is better off without Lana and he says he can speak from experience. He understands what Rusev is doing to Lashley. Booker says Lana is using Bobby and he cannot see that. Booker says Bobby could be doing so much better. Coach mentions that Booker said this match could be a launch pad for 2020. Booker says Ruvev needs to cut all ties with Lana and move on.

We take a look back at Kevin Owens versus AOP’s van and the outside interference from AOP and Seth Rollins.

Booker says AOP are the guys and they have a chip in the game. Not too many people in the locker room are going to step up and step to AOP. They are bad news. Otunga says it was smart for Rollins to pair up with AOP. Booker mentions that AOP are honing their craft.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder come out and Dash wants to know who is going to step up to AOP but you won’t talk about the Revival and how they will become four time tag team champions. Scott says they will prove Booker wrong for saying that AOP is better then them when they win the tag titles. Scott tells Booker to get his better half, the one they respect, and face them. Scott says this is serious. He says he is watching his language. He tells the Texas boys to come to North Carolina and question them? Dash asks if Harlem Heat can stop the Revival. Dash says they deserve the Hall of Fame rings.

Booker says he did not say or do anything while they were out here. Booker says you have to go down to their level to bring them up to your level. Otunga says you have to respect Booker. Booker says he could have said something good about the Revival but they jumped him.

We go to Vic Joseph, Samoa Joe, and Jerry Lawler.

Match Number One: Andrade (with Zelina Vega) versus Humberto Carrillo

Andrade blocks a drop kick and hits a running kick. Andrade with a chop and forearm. Andrade with an Irish whip and a running knee into the corner. Andrade with a back body drop to Carrillo. Carrillo with an elbow to Andrade followed by an arm drag out of a wheelbarrow move. Humberto with a springboard hesitatation arm drag. Humberto goes to the ropes but Andrade pushes Humberto off the turnbuckles to the floor.

Andrade goes to the floor and chops Carrillo. Andrade wtih a kick and then he applies a cross arm breaker in the ropes. Andrade follows with a kick to the head. Andrade with an arm bar. Humberto with a jaw breaker. Andrade goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Carrillo lands on his feet and hits a head scissors take down. Andrade misses a running knee into the corner and goes over the top rope to the floor.

Andrade gets back into the ring and he wants things to be tranquilo. Carrillo with punches and Andrade with chops. Humberto lands on his feet on a back body drop and Humberto with a springboard cross body. Carrillo misses a round kick and hits a second one. Humberto misses a moonsault and Andrade sends Humberto into the turnbuckles. Carrillo with a running drop kick when Andrade sets for the running knees. Carrillo with a twisting plancha onto Andrade and he gets a near fall. Carrrillo with an elbow and Andrade misses a boot. Carrillo with a forearm and missile drop kick for a near fall. Humberto goes to the apron and turnbuckles but Andrade stops Humberto and crotches him. Andrade with forearms. Carrillo with forearms to stop Andrade. Andrade with forearms to put Humbert in the tree of woe hanging over the apron. Andrade with a double stomp from the ring post.

Andrade gets a near fall. Andrade with the Guerraro shimmy but Carrillo tries for kicks but misses. Andrade flinches and Carrillo kicks him. Andrade with a clothesline and both men are down. Carrillo runs into a boot from Andrade and Andrade goes to the turnbuckles. Carrillo with a kick to the face. Carrillo punches Andrade but Andrade punches back. Carrillo with a springboard round kick and both men are down. Carrillo is back dropped into the turnbuckels and Andrade with the running double knee strike for a near fall. Carrillo counters the hammer lock DDT. Carrillo and Andrade almost collide with Vega on the apron. Carrillo goes for a rollup but Andrade counters and gets a near fall.

Andrade goes to the turnbuckles and Carrillo stops him. Carrillo with a super Poison Rana and Carrillo with a moonsault for the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

After the match, Vega checks on Andrade and Andrade pushes Zelina away and leaves the ring.

We take a look at the match between Miz and Bray Wyatt.

Coach asks Otunga about the segment. Otunga says we don’t know what Bray is capable of. What happened to Bray’s family? He says Miz needs an exorcist. Coach asks Booker if you get paranoid if that happened in his home. Booker says Miz has been here for more than a decade. He is the badass Ryan Seacrest. Otunga mentions how it is Miz defending Daniel Bryan and he would not be doing that if he was in that situation. Booker says Miz is the guy to do whatever you need. Charly says this has triggered the Miz to a depth we have not seen before.

Aleister Black says throughout one’s career, there is one competitor who challenges your skill set. Buddy Murphy, you are his. It makes him contemplate what he has done. Black says they are destined to do this over and over unless I amputate you from my career tonight with one swift Black Mass and you fade to black. You decided to pick a fight with me.

Otunga says everyone was impressed with Buddy Murphy, but he says Aleister Black is the most dangerous stiker in the WWE. Booker says he likes Buddy stepping up to challenge Black. Coach says that match could steal the show.

We are back with a look at the TLC Match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns.

Charly asks if we will see a side of Roman Reigns we have not seen before. Otunga says that was one of the most humiliating thing we have seen in a while. He says we might see the end of Corbin’s career. Booker says Corbin is very calculating and he showed how far he will go. We talk about big men in the business but Baron may go down as one of the best big men. He produces in the ring and gets the crowd to react to him.

We start off with a TLC Edition of the Firefly Funhouse. Bray says it is time to take time to reflect on the type of person we have been for the last year. Have we made friends or created enemies? Did we hurt or did we heal? Have we been naughty or have we been nice? In the end, we are all human and we make mistakes. Whether you are naughty or nice, we all need a little TLC.

We are in Minneapolis, Minnesota and your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the Smackdown matches and Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler, and Samoa Joe for the Raw matches.

Match Number One: Ladder Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) versus The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

All four men will be in the ring and they exchange punches in the center of the ring. Dawson punches Big E while Wilder punches Kofi. Dawson with a chop to Big E. Big E and Kofi with kicks to Wilder and Dawson. Big E with a snap mare and Kofi with a kick to Wilder. Kofi with a leap frog back senton onto Wilder. They fight to the floor and fight between some ladders. Wilder chokes Big E and kicks him. Wilder and Dawson punch Kofi. Wilder and Dawson try to bring ladders into the ring but Kofi and Big E stop them. Big E sends Dawson into the ring post while Kofi sends Wilder into a chair. Kofi with a kick to Wilder and Big E sends Dawson over the German announce table.

Wilder with kicks and Dawson sends Big E into the announce table and ring steps. Dawson is limping and Kofi holds his leg. Kofi is sent into the LED board on the apron. Dawson and Wilder put a ladder on the apron against the ropes and they try to send Kofi into the ladder but Kofi leaps over the ladder. Kofi tries to baseball slide the ladder into Dash and Scott, but they pick up the ladder and drop it repeatedly onto Kofi. Dash and Scott go after Kofi but Kofi leaps over the ladder and Kofi with a springboard cross body onto the ladder and the ladder falls onto Dawson and Wilder. Scott holds his knee and Wilder holds his wrist. Kofi and Big E bring a ladder into the ring and Dash and Scott pull Kofi to the floor. Dawson with a clothesline.

Big E plays tug of war with Dawson and Wilder using the chair and Big E sends the ladder into Dawson and Wilder. Big E sends Wilder into the ladder. Big E puts Wilder on the ladder but Dawson pulls Dash off the ladder when Big E goes for a splash onto the ladder. Kofi with a plancha onto Dash and Scott but they catch Kofi and send him face first into the ladder. Dash and Scott set up the ladder under the belts and Big E pulls Dawson off and hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E pulls Dash off the ladder and hits a clothesline. Dawson drop kicks the ladder and Big E comes off the ladder and holds his knee. Dash and Scott put the top of the ladder against the groin and they open the ladder and hit drop kicks into the legs as the ladder goes into Big E in an uncomfortable way.

Dash and Scott send Big E face first onto a ladder hanging on the ropes. Scott and Dash set to try to do the same to Kofi but Kofi lands on his feet and he kicks Scott and Dash. Kofi goes to the ropes and he sends the ladder into Dawson and Wilder’s faces. Big E with a Stretch Muffler on Dawson. Wilder with a punch to Big E and Kofi stops Wilder and sends him to the floor. Big E returns to the Stretch Muffler and Kofi hits Dawson in the other leg with the ladder. Kofi starts to climb the ladder and Wilder sends Big E to the floor. Dawson grabs the leg and then they try to pull Kofi off the ladder. They push the ladder over and Kofi lands on the top rope and hits a springboard DDT on Dawson. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise to Wilder.

Kofi returns to the ladder and he starts to climb. Dawson grabs Kofi’s leg and Dawson punches Kofi and then they hit Shatter Machine as they pull Kofi off the ladder. Kofi joins Big E on the floor. Wilder and Dawson climb the ladder and Big E sends Dawson into the ring post. Wilder is sent to the floor and Big E with a spear through the ropes to the floor. Big E hits Dawson in the ribs with a ladder and he does it again. Big E pulls a small ladder out of the ring and he brings a bigger one into the ring.

Big E sets the new ladder up next to the other one in the ring. Big E sends Dawson into one of the ladders. Big E gets another ladder and brings it into the ring. Big E wedges a ladder into the turnbuckles but Dawson with punches. Big E with forearms. The ladder is connected between the ladders set up and the turnbuckles. Big E slams Dawson’s head into the ladder and puts Dawson face first onto the ladder. Big E climbs to the turnbuckles and Dash stops him and Big E is crotched. Dawson gets onto the ladder between the turnbuckles and upright ladder and he hits a suplex onto the ladder. Wilder hits a splash onto the ladder and the ladder bends. Dawson climbs the ladder and Kofi jumps onto the ladder and he punches Dawson.

Wilder comes behind Kofi and Dawson has Kofi caught between the rungs. Wilder slams Kofi’s head into the top of the ladder. Kofi hangs between the ladder but Big E climbs and he hits Big Ending on Wilder off the ladder and Dash falls to the floor. Dawson has a belt in his hands but Kofi hits Dawson with the belts and Dawson falls onto what is left of the ladder on the turnbuckles. Kofi grabs the belts once they stop swinging.

Winners: The New Day (retain Championship)

We go to Kayla Braxton and she is with Baron Corbin. Baron is asked about what happened last week and if he has any concerns about what Roman might do. Baron asks if he looks concerned. Being concerned is for peasants and nerds on Twitter. He has Roman where he wants him. He has beaten him mentally before and he will beat him physically tonight. He will show Roman who his master is.

We see highlights from the Andrade versus Carrillo match from the Kickoff Show and the issues between Andrade and Vega.

Match Number Two: Aleister Black versus Buddy Murphy

Before the match, Black joins Murphy by sitting down in the center of the ring and stare at each other.

The bell rings and Murphy heads to the floor when Black goes for Black Mass. Murphy with a side head lock take down and Black with a head scissors. Murphy escapes and applies another side head lock take down and Black with another head scissors. They both go to a stalemate. Black sends Murphy to the floor and Black sits down as Murphy returns to the ring. Black avoids a kick from Murphy and gives Buddy an arm drag into an arm bar. Murphy with a knee to the head and he charges at Black but Black with an arm drag into an arm bar.

Murphy with an arm drag and Black blocks a kick. Murphy with an elbow but Black with a series of kicks. Black with a round kick to the chest. Murphy tries to send Black into the turnbuckles but Black stops short. Black with an elbow and he sends Murphy to the apron and Black with a leg sweep. Black waits for Buddy to get up and Black has a kick blocked. Murphy sends Black into the ring post and then into the ring steps. Buddy with a forearm. Black gets Murphy up but Murphy gets to his feet and he applies a seated abdominal stretch and he works on the jaw and Black is bleeding from the nose. Buddy with elbows. Murphy sends Black to the floor and Buddy goes after Aleister. Buddy slams Blacks’ head into the announce table. Buddy takes Black’s ring jacket and he puts it on.

Black gets back onto the apron and Buddy throws it at Black and Black ducks. Black with punches and Buddy with a sleeper. Black sends Murphy into the turnbuckles to escape. Buddy with a kick and Black with a kick as Buddy comes off the turnbuckles. Black with forearms and strikes but Buddy with a back heel kick and suplex attempt but Black lands on his feet. Black with a leg sweep and running kick to the head. Buddy floats over and Black kicks Buddy in the head and hits a jumping back heel kick and a quebrada for a near fall.

Black with a back elbow and Murphy is knocked to the apron. Black follows Buddy to the apron. Black sets for a suplex off the apron and Buddy blocks it. Buddy with a kick to the jaw and Buddy is sent back first into the ring post. Black goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault. Black sends Murphy back into the ring and Black with a kick and jumping knee to the head and Black gets a near fall. Buddy with a snap mare but Black with a kick that sends Buddy into the turnbuckles.

Black puts Buddy on the turnbuckles and Black with forearms but Buddy with a forearm. Black with a springboard round kick to Buddy and Buddy is down on the turnbuckles. Murphy blocks a superplex for a sunset flip power bomb. Black hangs in the turnbuckles and Murphy with a series of thrust kicks followed by a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Black blocks a knee and Black with a back elbow. Murphy with a thrust kick and jumping knee. Murphy with a knee followed by a brainbuster for a near fall. Buddy and Black get up and Black goes for a leg sweep but Buddy avoids it. Buddy with a series of kicks and a stomp of the foot. Black with Black Mass out of nowhere for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Rusev. Charly asks Rusev about what Lashley said about proposing to Lana. Rusev says he is elated because when she gets remarried, he won’t have to pay alimony. He is looking forward to this match where all he has to do is send Lashley through a table. Lana will be busy pulling splinters out of Lashley’s back. He is not alone because every day is Rusev Day.

We take a look at the AOP, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens segment from Raw.

The Raw Tag Team Champions, the Viking Raiders, make their way to the ring to see who will accept their challenge.

Erik says last week, they threw down the gauntlet and dared any team to try to take their championships. Ivar says they dominated then and they are prepared to destroy.

Karl tells Luke the Viking Raiders are making an open challenge. Luke says that is lameski. Karl says it is lame, just like Minneapolis Karl says it is lame because there is only one team who has beaten the Viking Raiders. They mention that they are the best in the world and they have a trophy to prove it. It isn’t about them challenging for the titles, it is about you avenging your only loss. It is about them defending their position as the best tag team in the world.

Match Number Three: Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) versus The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

Erik and Anderson start things off and Erik with a clean break but Anderson with a side head lock. Erik puts Anderson in the corner and snap mares Anderson. Erik with a double leg take down and a waist lock take down. Ivar tags in and Erik with a knee. Ivar with an arm bar and he works on the shoulder. Ivar with a shoulder tackle and he continues to work on the arm. Ivar with a slam and he tags in Erik and Erik slams Ivar onto Anderson and Erik gets a near fall. Anderson sends Erik to the floor and Gallows with a thrust kick while the referee deals with Ivar. Anderson with a reverse chin lock.

Erik with elbows but Anderson with a spinebuster for a near fall. Gallows tags in and he gives Erik a series of punches and uppercuts. Gallows with a suplex and elbow drop for a near fall. Gallows with elbows to the collarbone and then Gallows with a reverse chin lock on Erik. Gallows with a kick and Anderson tags in and gets a near fall. Erik with forearms to Gallows and Anderson but Anderson keeps Erik from making the tag. Erik floats over and Ivar tags in. Ivar with shoulder tackles and a pump handle suplex. Ivar with a forearm to Gallows and a back breaker to Anderson and a cross body. Ivar misses a splash but he hits a seated splash on Anderson. Ivar goes to the apron on an Irish whip and he connects with a shoulder. Ivar goes up top and Anderson pushes Ivar off the turnbuckles to the mat. Gallows tags in and they hit a neck breaker and belly-to-back suplex combination for a near fall.

Ivar with a handspring back kick on Anderson and Gallows. Erik tags in and they hit Viking Experience but Gallows breaks up the cover. Gallows with an uppercut. Gallows with a choke slam to Erik. Ivar with a kick to Gallows and Gallows kicks Ivar. Anderson sends Erik into the crowd. Ivar with a suicide dive onto Ivar and everyone is down. The referee makes the ten count.

Double Count Out

After the match, Anderson sends Erik into the KFC table. They go for Magic Killer through the sides but Ivar makes the save. Erik throws some of the sides aside and they set for a double choke slam of Anderson through the table.

Kayla Braxton is with Miz and she asks how is Monroe. Miz says that Monroe is fine and he has moved his family to an undislosed location. Bray is as much a monster as the Fiend. Miz is asked about being changed by Bray Wyatt. Miz asks if it matters because Bray invaded his privacy. Miz says what will happen to him is irrelevant. It is the most important and most personal match of his life. He is not fighting as the Miz or a WWE Superstar. He is fighting as a hsuband and father protecting his family.

Miz says he is willing to face anyone or anything.

Baron Corbin comes out and he says that is no way to welcome your King. You all need to learn some respect and there is someone coming through that curtain who does not have respect. He will be forced to bend a knee to your King.

Security charges one at a time at Roman and Roman with a punch to one, he sends one off the stage and then sends a third through a table.

Match Number Four: TLC Match: Baron Corbin versus Roman Reigns

Corbin charges at Roman with a chair and Roman with an uppercut and Roman with an uppercut. Roman sends Corbin into the TitanTron. Roman hits Corbin with a ladder. Roman with a punch and he sends Corbin off the stage. Corbin is sent into a storage case and guardrail. Roman punches Corbin but Corbin with punches to Roman as they fight through the crowd. Roman is sent into some chairs. Roman with an uppercut and Roman sends Baron over the ringside barrier.

Roman sends Baron into the ring steps. They return to the ring and Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin punches Roman. Roman is sent shoulder first into the ring post and Roman falls to the floor. Baron runs Roman into the ringside barrier. Roman with an uppercut and more punches to Corbin. Corbin with a knee. Corbin with an Irish whip and Corbin slides around the ring post and Corbin with a clothesline for a near fall. Corbin with elbows to Roman’s collarbone. Baron and Roman go to the floor. Corbin tries to Irish whip Roman into the ringside barrier but Roman reverses it. Roman sends Corbin into the ringside barrier again.

Corbin kicks the ropes when Reigns returns to the ring and Roman is in pain. Corbin sends Roman into the ring steps. Baron grabs a table and since the crowd wanted it, he puts it down. Baron grabs a ladder while the official checks on Roman. Baron hits Roman in the midsection with the ladder. Baron hits Roman in the back with the ladder. They return to the ring and Corbin gets a near fall. Baron gets a chair and brings it into the ring. Corbin hits Roman in the back with the chair. Corbin hits Roman in the back one more time with the chair.

Roman with an Irish whip and clothesline followed by a flying clothesline. Roman with clothesline into the corner. Roman with a running boot to the head. Roman sets for the Superman punch and Corbin blocks it and Roman avoids a choke slam. Corbin slides around the ring post and Corbin misses a clothesline but he does not miss the choke breaker. Corbin mocks Roman and Roman with a boot and he sends Corbin into the chair in the turnbuckles. Roman with a Superman punch for a near fall.

Roman rolls to the floor and he brings a table into the ring. Corbin hits Roman in the head with a can of dog food. Corbin with a choke slam through a table for a near fall. Corbin adjusts the announce tables. Corbin sends Roman to the floor. Baron puts Roman on the table as he stands on the table. Baron sets for a power bomb onto the German Announce Table. Roman with a Samoan Drop through the German Announce Table. Roman gets up and he sets for a spear and he runs into a super kick from Dolph Ziggler.

Dolph and Baron hug and Corbin tosses a ringside worker into the ringside area and Ziggler punches him. Corbin kicks him. Ziggler goes under the ring and he has the handcuffs. Baron has the dog food. Roman with a Drive By on Ziggler and Corbin. Roman gets a Kendo Stick and he hits the members of Corbin’s ‘security detail’. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder come out and attack Roman. Dawson hits Roman in the back with the kendo stick. Roman with a Superman punch to Wilder in the ring and then he knocks Dawson off the apron with a Superman punch. Roman sends Corbin to the floor and Roman with a plancha onto everyone at ringside. Roman sets for a spear but Ziggler hits Roman with a chair. Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Roman. Dawson and Wilder with Shatter Machine to Roman.

Corbin with End of Days onto a chair for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

Match Number Five: Bray Wyatt versus The Miz

Miz with a punch and kicks. Miz with knees in the corner and the referee warns Miz about the five count. Bray tells Miz to take it easy and Miz with kicks. Miz rakes at the face. Miz pulls the sweater over the head and he punches Bray and connects with knees. Bray chokes Miz and misses a clothesline in the corner. Miz with kicks in the corner. Miz with running knees into the corner. Miz with a clothesline into the corner. Bray goes for Sister Abigail but Miz escapes and hits a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz slams Bray’s head into the mat and Bray is enjoying it. Miz tries to hyper-extend Bray’s arm and Bray tells him to do it and Miz obliges. Bray runs into the ringside barrier to put the shoulder back into the socket.

Miz with a baseball slide and he sends Bray into the Spanish Announce Table. Miz sends Bray into the ring steps. Miz sends Bray into the German Announce Table. Miz goes back into the ring to break the referee’s count. Miz charges at Bray and Bray moves as Miz goes into the timekeeper’s area. Bray with a hanging Sister Abigail. The referee starts his count as Bray returns to the ring. Miz powers up at nine and beats the count. Bray with Sister Abigail in the ring for the three count.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

After the match, The Fiend appears on the TitanTron. Bray says he;ll do it. Bray goes under the ring and he has the Beetlejuice mallet.

The lights go down as Bray stands over Miz and Bray celebrates his presence.

The lights are not all the way down and Bray turns around and Daniel Bryan with a flying knee. Bryan kicks Wyatt in the corner. Bryan with a running drop kick into the corner followed by one more. He tries for a third but Bray moves. Bryan with a flying knee. Bryan with stomps to the head.

Bryan grabs the mallet and he lifts it over his head and the lights go out.

The lights come back on and Bray is gone.

Bryan looks at the Universal Title Belt and he leaves the ring.

Match Number Six: Tables Match: Rusev versus Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

The bell rings and Lashley goes to the floor and Rusev follows. Lashley and Rusev with punches. Rusev with windmill forearms and punches. Rusev with a short arm clothesline. Rusev gets a table and brings it into the ring. Lana pulls the table from the ring and Lashley hits Rusev from behind. Lashley with a Dominator to Rusev. Lashley gets a table and he sets it up outside the ring. Rusev stops Lashley and he sends Lashley into the ring steps. Rusev with punches.

Rusev slams Lashley on the ramp. Rusev gets Lashley on his shoulders and Lashley knocks the table over and Lashley gets back to his feet and he punches Rusev. Rusev is Irish whipped into the ring steps. Lashley picks up a table and throws it at Rusev but it hits the ring post when Rusev moves. Lashley sets up the table on the floor and Lashley punches Rusev. Lashley with an Irish whip. Lashley brings a table into the ring. Rusev hits Lashley as the table is set up in the corner. Lashley avoids being sent through the table and Lashley with a punch. Rusev stops short of the table. Lashley does the same. Rusev with elbows to Lashley and Lashley with a spinebuster.

Lashley with a shoulder tackle in the corner. Lashley sends Rusev into the turnbuckles and puts Rusev on the turnbuckles. Lashley with punches to Rusev and he sets for a superplex through the table but Rusev with punches to escape and he drops Lashley into the turnbuckles. Rusev gets Lashley up and Lashley holds the ropes and Lashley lands on the apron to avoid going through the table on the floor. Lashley recovers on the apron and sets for a suplex to the floor and Rusev blocks it. Rusev knocks Lashley off the apron but he leaps over the table to the floor. Rusev gets the ring steps and he hits Lashley with it. Rusev gets a guardrail and brings it to ringside. Rusev hits Lashley in the ribs with it.

Lashley with a thumb to the eye and Lashley with a choke slam onto the guardrail and it bends. Lashley with a kendo stick and he hits Rusev with it. Rusev moves towards Lana and Lana laughs at what Bobby is doing to Rusev. Lashley hits Rusev many times with the kendo stick. Rusev blocks a shot with the kendo stick and Lashley kicks Rusev. Rusev hits Lashley in the midsection with the kendo stick. Rusev clotheslines Lashley using the kendo stick. Now it is Rusev’s turn to swing for the fences on Lashley. Rusev with a Machka Kick. Lana gets on Rusev’s back and Lashley spears Rusev into the table but it does not break. Lashley with an exploder through a table.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

The Street Profits are in the back and Montez says Bobby Lashley has Lana all to himself. Ford asks Angelo if he has any advice. Angelo has three words for him . . . Get a vasectomy.

We see Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin fighting a few feet away from the Street Profits as the New Day has joined in with Dolph Ziggler and the Revival. The Street Profits get in a few shots

Match Number Seven: TLC Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) versus Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Charlotte with shoulders to Sane while Becky works over Asuka in the corner. Sane is sent to the floor and so is Asuka. Becky sends Asuka over a table with chairs on it. Charlotte adjusts the announce table. Becky sends Asuka into the table. Sane comes off the apron and is met with a boot from Charlotte. Charlotte throws stuff off the tables and Becky has Sane and she biels Sane onto the German Announce Table for Charlotte. Charlotte sends Sane back to Becky on the English Announce Table. Asuka throws a chair at Charlotte and then Becky as Becky and Charlotte bring a ladder to the ring. Asuka with Hip Attack to Becky. Asuka with kicks to Charlotte. Asuka with a kick and Sane hits Charlotte with a chair and then Sane with a drop kick into a chair in front of Charlotte’s face.

Sane with forearms to Becky’s back and Asuka sends Becky into the apron. Asuka follows Becky back into the ring and Becky wtih a drop toe hold into the bottom of the chair and then Becky bulldogs Asuka onto the ladder. Asuka is sent to the floor and Charlotte gets Asuka up for a power bomb into a table but Sane makes the save. Becky kicks Asuka. Charlotte and Becky get Asuka up and they send Asuka face first into the ring post. Becky and Charlotte bring the ladder into the ring and it is set up under the belts Sane gets a chair and tries to throw it into the ring but it bounces off the ropes and hits her. More chairs are thrown and Becky and Charlotte go to the floor. Kairi goes under the ring to escape but that does not work so well.

Sane sprays Charlotte and Becky with a fire extinguisher and then Asuka whips them with a rope. Sane with a neck breaker while Asuka hits a side Russian leg sweep to Becky onto a chair. Charlotte with elbows to avoid being sent into one of the announcer’s chairs. Sane uses a kendo stick to trap Charlotte in the chair. Asuka with kicks and then Asuka pulls down the chair. Asuka and Sane grab a ladder and Sane ties the rope to the ladder. Asuka slams Becky onto the ladder and they tie Becky onto the ladder

Asuka with a sliding knee to Charlotte on the apron while Sane holds Charlotte. Asuka sends Charlotte into the ringside barrier and ring post. Charlotte is sent over the ringside barrier. Asuka waves goodbye to Charlotte. Sane and Asuka take their time climbing the ladder. Charlotte hits Asuka with a kendo stick and then she hits Sane. Charlotte knocks over the ladder and continues to use the kendo stick. Charlotte sends Asuka into chairs on a table and then hits a fallaway slam onto the ramp to Sane. Charlotte starts to untie Becky but Asuka hits Charlotte in the back with the chair. Sane and Asuka send Charlotte into the ring steps. Sane goes to the announce table for an InSane Elbow but Becky kicks Sane. Becky kicks Asuka and Becky is able to escape. Becky sends Asuka into the announce table while Charlotte attacks Sane and puts her on the table. Becky hits Sane in the back with the chair and Asuka is sent into a table. Becky hits Sane with the kendo stick.

Charlotte wtih chops to Asuka. Becky sends Sane back into the ring and Charlotte sends Asuka back into the ring. Becky sends Asuka into a chair in the ring. Sane and Asuka are put in the chair and Charlotte with chops to Sane while Backy punches and kicks Asuka. Charlotte with a running boot to Sane while Becky hits a flying forearm on Asuka. Charlotte puts Asuka on the table and she sends Sane into the ring steps. Becky with a leg drop off the apron through the table. Sane is put on the ring steps and then Becky and Charlotte pick up Sane and run her into the ring post and slam her to the floor.

Becky and Charlotte put a table in front of the ring post. Becky and Charlotte go for a double suplex on Sane but Sane counters with a double DDT. Sane slams Charlotte’s head into the announce table. Sane puts Becky on the table as well. Sane goes to the apron and hits a double stomp onto Becky while Charlotte escapes the impact. Sane sends Becky into a chair on the floor. Charlotte with a spear to Sane and Charlotte power bombs Sane through a table. Asuka with a German suplex to Charlotte on the floor. Asuka puts chairs on top of Charlotte and a table on top of Becky. Asuka puts a ladder on top of Charlotte. Asuka checks on Sane. Asuka tells Sane what to do and they pick up the ladder and put it in the ring.

Asuka climbs the ladder while Sane plays defense. Charlotte and Becky hav chairs and Sane runs from Charlotte but Charlotte hits her with the chairs. Becky hits Asuka. Sane is sent to the floor and Becky hits her with a chair. Sane and Becky with forearms. Asuka is put on a table and Charlotte goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Asuka stops her. Asuka sets to power bomb Charlotte through the table and Asuka does itt. Becky with two exploders into a stack of ladders. Becky climbs the ladder but Asuka gets in the ring and Becky whips Asuka with the rope.

Becky climbs the ladder but Asuka pulls the ladder down with the rope and Becky hits the ropes. Asuka sets up the ladder and climbs. Asuka gets the belts.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors (retain Championship)

After the match, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin and friends make their way back into the arena.

Reigns and Corbin fight into the crowd and they are on a platform. Roman spears Baron off the platform onto everyone.

We go to credits.

