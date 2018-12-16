LIVE WWE TLC RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE TLC Results – December 16, 2018

Welcome to the WWE TLC pre-show, and we are live on the WWE Network. Jonathan Coachman, Booker T, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts consists of the panel.

Cruiserweight Title Match: Buddy Murphy © defeated Cedric Alexander

Ladder Match With Guitar Above The Ring: Elias defeated Bobby Lashley

Welcome to the TLC PPV! We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place tonight. Our opening contest is…

Mixed Match Challenge Finals: R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

Mahal and Truth start things off but Truth got the better of him. After a blind tag by Fox, Carmella and Truth hit a double hip toss then did a dance break. The Singh Brothers then got into the ring to dance before being tossed out. Fox attacked Carmella from behind then hit a swinging neck breaker for 2. Fox with a head lock but Carmella fought out and hit a hurricanrana. Carmella with a series of strikes. Truth and Mahal got tagged in. Truth hit a spinning forearm shot but Fox tagged herself in. They had some fun with Fox and Truth that led to Carmella hitting her with a super kick until Mahal broke it up. Truth sent him to the floor. Fox went for a roll up but Carmella reversed and locked in a submission for the win.

Winner: R-Truth and Carmella

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: The Bar © vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

