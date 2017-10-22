WWE TLC Results – October 22, 2017

– The 2017 WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Renee Young welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97 & ESPN and David Otunga. Renee mentions the viral infection that is keeping Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt off tonight’s card. Renee hypes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle replacing Reigns in the main event and AJ Styles replacing Wyatt in the match against The Demon. Renee talks to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, who is backstage. Miz says someone is always trying to steal his spotlight as the big news of the week wasn’t Angle’s return, it was he and Maryse doing their gender reveal to announce that they are expecting a baby girl next year. Miz goes on, talking to Rosenberg and Otunga, and is confident about his team winning the main event. He wants Angle to shake his hand on RAW and congratulate him tomorrow night. Miz says he’s going to give Angle another broken freakin’ neck tonight. They end Miz’s interview and discuss tonight’s Styles vs. Demon match. The panel then plugs tonight’s card, the WWE Network and Survivor Series weekend with the big WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event.

– We go back to Charly Caruso in the Social Media lounge for more hype on tonight’s card. She will be joined by Mickie James later on during the Kickoff. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskMickie hashtag on Twitter. Renee plugs tonight’s Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox match on the pre-show and then leads us to a promo for Asuka’s main roster debut tonight against Emma. We go backstage to Kayla Braxton, who is with Emma. Emma wonders how many vignettes Asuka is going to get because all the attention has been on her for the past several weeks. Emma scrolls Twitter and is upset at how many comments there are about The Empress of Tomorrow. Emma says tonight is her first singles match on a pay-per-view and Asuka may overshadow every other woman in WWE but her spotlight is far too bright. Emma says the spotlight will be on her tonight as the creator of the women’s revolution and the #1 hashtag after tonight will be #EmmaBeatsAsuka. Emma walks off. We go back to the panel and everyone believes Asuka will win her red brand debut tonight. Renee sends us to another break.

– Back from the break and Kurt Angle is backstage in deep thought when “son” Jason Jordan walks in. They hug. Angle says he knew he had to do something huge when Roman Reigns was unable to perform, so he filled the void. Elias walks in and asks to talk to Angle but Angle needs a moment of his son. Elias speaks regardless, mentioning the spirit of Prince and how he needs to do a special musical performance tonight. Jordan mocks Elias for interrupting and they have a few words. Angle grants Elias time for the performance tonight. Elias knocks Jordan and ends up walking off. We go back to the panel but they’re interrupted by Drew Gulak. He’s upset about his PowerPoint presentation being cut from tonight’s pre-show due to time constraints. Gulak says he will not be broken. He’s Drew Gulak and he believes in a better WWE 205 Live and he will make it better. He believes in a better cruiserweight division because together we can stop things like chanting, flying, flipping, elaborate costumes, use of the top rope and more. He’s sick and tired of the man holding him down. He mentions Elias being granted a concert and goes on ranting as Renee talks over him and sends us to a break.

– Renee sends us to a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. We go backstage to Charly and Mickie in the Social Media Lounge. Mickie says she feels really great and confident going into tonight’s match with Alexa Bliss. Mickie was asked if her age is catching up with her. She does not and points out how she’s not the oldest female on the roster. Mickie rolls her eyes and doesn’t understand why her age is a thing. Mickie talks more about tonight’s match and we go back to the panel. Rosenberg believes Mickie will win the title tonight but Otunga picks Bliss to retain. Renee agrees with Rosenberg. We see fans finding their seats in the Target Center. There are tables, ladders and chairs all over the place. Renee sends us backstage to AJ Styles for comments on tonight’s match with The Demon. More hype from the panel as they go over tonight’s card. Renee sends us to ringside.

Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks

Michael Cole is at ringside with Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Alicia Fox is out first followed by Sasha Banks.

They talk some trash in the middle of the ring after the bell. Fox ends up taking control early on as we go to a break.

Back from a break and Fox is in control after avoiding a Banks Statement. Fox knocks Sasha off the top to the floor and she lands hard. They tangle on the floor and Fox nails a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. The referee counts but Fox brings it back in for a 2 count. Fox keeps Sasha grounded now. More back and forth now. Fox sends Sasha to the floor and leaves her laying against the barrier as the referee counts again.

Sasha makes it back in at the 9 count and Fox goes right back to work on her. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex and more offense for a 2 count. Sasha fights back up from the mat now. Sasha counters a tilt-a-whirl and falls on Fox for a pin attempt. Sasha ends up countering a roll-up by kicking Fox out of the ring through the ropes.

Fox makes it back in just in time. They go at it and Sasha sends Fox flying. Sasha decks Fox but Fox drops her with a big boot. Fox with a 2 count. Fox misses a scissors kick and they tangle some more. Sasha ends up hitting the Backstabber and applying the Banks Statement for the win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, The Boss stands tall and celebrates as her music hits.

– Back to to the panel for more plugs on tonight’s card and the WWE Network. Renee shows us how the media has been covering Kurt Angle’s first WWE match in 11 years. Renee sends us to a video package on the main event. We also get backstage comments from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose on tonight’s main event. That’s it for the pre-show.

– The 2017 WWE TLC pay-per-view kicks off with a video package.

– We’re live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Emma vs. Asuka

We go right to the ring and out comes Emma. Fans start cheering as Emma waits for her opponent. The lights go out and fans pop. They come back on and the music hits as Asuka makes her WWE main roster debut to a big pop as Mike Rome makes the introduction.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Emma ducks a clothesline and shows off some. Emma talks trash but Asuka takes her down and rolls her into a submission. Emma breaks it with the bottom rope. Emma slaps Asuka, firing her up. They lock up and Emma works on the arm now. Asuka turns it around. Emma fights out and they collide with shoulders. Asuka gets fired up again. They trade holds again and Asuka gets the upperhand, working on the arm again. Emma slaps Asuka again and talks some trash. Asuka smiles.

They run the ropes and Asuka hits the Hip Attack, then taunts Emma for a pop. Asuka keeps control and takes Emma down for a submission but Emma sends her to the floor. Asuka comes right back but Emma knocks her back to the floor. Emma follows and works her over as the referee counts. Emma brings Asuka back into the ring and slams her face into the mat a few times. Emma with a 2 count. Emma keeps Asuka grounded now.

More back and forth now. Emma slaps Asuka down by her hair for a 2 count as the referee warns her. Emma takes Asuka to the corner and turns her upside down. Emma unloads on Asuka and pulls her hair while she’s upside down. Fans boo and the referee counts her. Emma comes back in and hits the low splash in the corner for a 2 count. Emma keeps control as fans chant for Asuka.

Emma with another slap, angering Asuka. Asuka comes back and rolls Emma up for 2. Asuka with a big knee strike to the nose. Asuka keeps up the offense with strikes. Asuka comes off the top with a missile dropkick now. Emma comes back and drops Asuka with a shot to the back of the neck. Emma with a dropkick for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Asuka ends up going for the ankle lock. Emma fights up and counters but Asuka drops her on her neck with a German suplex. Emma goes to the floor for a breather.

Emma grabs Asuka’s hair and rips her from the apron to the floor. The referee counts. Emma brings Asuka back into the ring but Asuka nails a kick. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock and drops it in the middle of the ring. Emma taps for the finish.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka’s music hits as she stands tall. We go to replays. Asuka celebrates and makes her exit.

– The Miz is backstage with Cesaro and Sheamus, ranting on Kurt Angle and tonight’s main event. Miz says Angle may think he’s a super hero but he will meet a Monster Among Men tonight as Braun Strowman walks up. Braun tells Miz to save the pep talk. He’s going to take out Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Angle tonight, as long as the others stay out of his way. Kane appears and says he does what he wants, and if there’s anyone who will take the others out tonight, it’s him. Miz says there’s plenty of carnage to go around as tonight is their chance to change the face of WWE. Miz goes on about how they will be able to run RAW after tonight’s win. Braun says there is no tomorrow for their opponents. He walks off. Kane walks off next as The Miz and The Bar mock The Shield pose together.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out for another song. He starts singing but someone throws celery at him. Elias says that wasn’t cool but he resumes the performance. More produce hits him. We see Jason Jordan standing there, veggies in-hand. Elias stops his performance as we go to a break.

Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Back from the break and Nigel McGuinness is on commentary with Vic Joseph. Brian Kendrick is out first, followed by Jack Gallagher as we see what led to this match. Cedric Alexander is out first for his team. Rich Swann is out next.

Kendrick starts off with Swann and beats him down. Gallagher tags in and takes control, keeping Swann grounded. Cedric ends up getting the tag and unloading. Kendrick comes in but gets sent to the floor. Gallagher trips Cedric from the floor but Swann takes out Gallagher on the floor. Kendrick ends up on the floor by Gallagher. Cedric runs the ropes and nails a dive onto his opponents. Swann celebrates on the barrier as we get replays. Cedric brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Cedric and Swann double team Kendrick now. Cedric with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Kendrick. Swann covers for a 2 count. Kendrick turns it around after Gallagher provides a distraction. Gallagher comes back in and works Swann over. Gallagher keeps Swann down and stomps on him before tagging Kendrick back in. Gallagher comes back in as they keep Swann in their corner with quick tags.

Swann finally counters a suplex from Gallagher and tags in Cedric. Cedric unloads on Gallagher and drops him with a big kick for a 2 count. Cedric with a running shot and a kick in the corner. Cedric springboards up and drops Gallagher for a 2 count as Kendrick pulls him to safety out of the ring. Kendrick ends up dropping Swann on the floor. Kendrick tags in but Cedric rolls him up for 2. Kendrick with a big boot and a superkick to Cedric. Kendrick with the Captain’s Hook on Cedric. Cedric rolls through for a 2 count but the Hook is still applied. Swann breaks it with a big Phoenix Splash.

Gallagher with a big kick to Cedric and a headbutt to send Swann out of the ring. Cedric comes from behind and hits the Lumbar Check on Kendrick for the win.

Winners: Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric and Swann stand tall as we go to replays.

– We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Alexa Bliss is backstage with Charly Caruso now for comments on the match. Bliss says Mickie James is just sensitive on how she called her age out. Bliss admits she looked up to Mickie when she was younger. Bliss goes on and says after tonight, Mickie’s days will just be old.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes Mickie James. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

They lock up to start, going back and forth. Mickie shows Bliss up against the ropes early on and upsets her. Mickie laughs at Bliss. Bliss with an elbow to turn it around. Mickie turns it back around after a kip-up. Bliss looks frustrated now. Mickie goes on and hits a big running kick to the face for a 2 count. Bliss turns it back around and works on Mickie’s arm, dropping it over the top rope. Bliss focuses on the arm as the referee warns her.

Bliss with a 2 count as she keeps up the focus on Mickie’s arm. Bliss drops down on the left arm and takes her time before going for a pin attempt. Bliss keeps Mickie down by her arm and yanks her down by it for three straight pin attempts. Bliss talks some trash before stomping away on Mickie now. A frustrated Bliss tells Mickie to give up, then mocks her some more as we get a replay.

Mickie tries to fight out of the corner and she does. They trade shots in the middle of the ring. They unload on each other with a bunch of slaps now. They both go down after connecting with kicks. The referee counts but they get up and go at it again, trading shots from their knees.

Bliss with a kick but Mickie fires back with shots of her own. Mickie unloads and gets fired up. Mickie with three straight takedowns and a pair of kicks. Mickie goes on and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two with pin attempts. Mickie comes back and does another kip-up. Mickie goes to the top but Bliss takes her knee out. Mickie falls to the mat on her bad shoulder. Mickie screams in pain as Bliss goes back to the top.

Bliss comes off the top for the moonsault but Mickie moves and Bliss lands hard. Mickie goes back to the top now. Mickie barely connects on a botched dropkick and Bliss kicks out at 2. Bliss with a shot to the throat to send Mickie to the mat. Mickie comes back with a kick to drop Bliss. Fans chant for tables now. Mickie with another 2 count. Bliss suckers Mickie into the corner for a big shot. Bliss nails the Snap DDT for the pin to retain.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall with the title as her music hits. Bliss mocks Mickie again before we get replays. After the match, Mickie recovers as Charly Caruso comes in for comments. Mickie admits she’s disappointed as she wanted to take the title home. Mickie says she’s proud of her performance as she gave her heart & soul and everything else. Mickie says she proved she’s worthy of the title shot but says it won’t be her last time in a title match or as champion. She thanks the entire WWE Universe for their love and support, saying she loves them back and they are why she does what she does. Mickie says she’s grateful for the fans and then walks off with her music playing.

– Kurt Angle is backstage when the RAW Tag Team Champions walk in. He asks if they’re here to talk strategy but Dean Ambrose says no. Angle knows they wanted to do this with The Shield only but he’s going to give it his all. Seth Rollins interrupts and says they respect what he did by putting himself in the match. Rollins says they didn’t come to talk strategy, they came to bring Angle this… a Shield-style vest. Angle seems to be excited as they are on the same page now. Ambrose and Rollins walk off.

– We go back to the ring and Elias is ready for another performance. Fans start the “no!” chant as Elias talks about being interrupted earlier. It looks like the fans are trying to interrupt him again but nothing will stop him from giving them the performance they need. Elias says he’s about to sing a song that will change their lives. Elias starts with his song but stops and starts over because of the boos. Elias sings again but the boos continue. Elias says he’s having trouble hearing himself so he needs them to hold their applause until the song is over. Jason Jordan appears again as Elias gets hit with more produce. Elias ends the performance.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on Enzo Amore and the cruiserweight division.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

We go to the ring and out comes a rough-sounding Enzo Amore. Enzo says he lost his voice last night as he was celebrating his victory early. He goes on with the promo before the music interrupts and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto. We see more of the international announce teams in the arena now. Vic and Nigel are back on commentary.

The bell rings and Kalisto charges into the corner but Enzo uses the ropes to get a break. They go at it now. Enzo drops Kalisto with an elbow to the face. More back and forth, out and back into the ring now. Kalisto takes Enzo down with a head scissors. Kalisto hits an enziguri to send Enzo back out for a breather. Kalisto mocks Enzo’s dancing in the ring. Enzo charges in but gets sent right back out. Kalisto runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive. They bring it back in and Enzo ends up dropping Kalisto jaw-first into the top turnbuckle. Enzo unloads with stomps in the corner now. Enzo with an elbow drop in the corner for a 2 count.

Enzo keeps Kalisto grounded now and works him over while he’s down. Fans chant for tables again. Enzo with a running kick to the gut. Enzo mocks the “lucha!” chant now. Enzo looks to go to the top but he jumps back down. Kalisto catches him and drops him in the corner. Kalisto charges but Enzo drops his head into the mat hard for a 2 count. Enzo argues with the referee. Enzo waits for Kalisto get up and decks him when he does. Enzo with another 2 count. Enzo keeps Kalisto grounded again now.

Kalisto breaks a hold and knocks Enzo into the corner. Kalisto charges but Enzo dumps him into the corner. Kalisto with a kick and a springboard in from the apron. Kalisto with more offense and another pin attempt as Enzo gets the foot on the bottom rope. Enzo counters in the corner and slams Kalisto back into the turnbuckle. Enzo goes on and hits the DDG for a 2 count. Kalisto with more counters. Enzo blocks a second Salida del Sol attempt. The finish sees Enzo get a thumb to the eye to Kalisto, then the JawdonZo for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Enzo Amore

– After the match, Enzo stands tall with the title and celebrates as we get replays. We come back to Charly entering the ring for comments. Enzo thanks himself and raises the title.

– Back from a break and the announcers talk about the viral infection that forced Bray Wyatt to miss tonight’s pay-per-view and how AJ Styles traveled from South America all day today to replace him.

AJ Styles vs. The Demon

We go to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles to a pop. Finn Balor is out next as The Demon.

Fans chant “this is awesome” as AJ and Balor size each other up before the bell. They immediately lock up and go at it. Balor is sporting face paint, a large design on his back and some on his front upperbody tonight but that’s it. A “too sweet” chant starts up as they go at it and break. They lock up again and Styles takes Balor down but Balor applies a leg scissors. More back and forth on the mat for another stalemate. Fans pop.

AJ ends up dropping Balor after running the ropes. Balor kicks AJ from the apron. Balor comes in and goes for a surfboard submission in the middle of the ring. More back and forth between the two. Balor gets some momentum going and runs the ropes but AJ drops him. AJ with a suplex. AJ with a running knee for a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now as Balor takes AJ to the corner. AJ turns it around and comes over the top from the apron with a forearm. Balor kicks out at 2.

AJ works Balor back into the corner. AJ with a backbreaker. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. AJ takes Balor down and covers for another pin attempt. AJ knocks Balor back into the corner now. Balor fights back, beating AJ into the opposite corner. AJ with chops in the corner now. Balor turns it around with a chop of his own in the corner. Balor unloads with rights and lefts in the corner. Balor ends up kicking AJ from the top turnbuckle to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive to the floor.

Balor brings it back into the ring and hits a Slingblade. Balor charges but AJ comes back and drops Balor’s neck over his knee. Balor counters a Styles Clash. AJ counters and drops Balor face first with a Facebuster. AJ ends up covering for a 2 count. Balor catches AJ with a shot to the side of the face and he goes down. Balor with big stomps on Styles now. Balor with the big running corner dropkick. AJ counters a move and goes for the Calf Crusher, locking it in the middle of the ring.

Balor tries to escape but AJ brings him back into the middle of the ring. Balor slams AJ’s head into the mat to break the hold. Fans chant “this is awesome” again. AJ charges but gets sent to the apron. AJ with a forearm. AJ springboards up but Balor counters and knocks him down to the floor. Balor with a running kick to the face from the apron. Balor with a running dropkick on the floor, knocking AJ into the barrier. We get a replay. Balor returns to the ring and the referee counts but Balor stops him from counting. Balor goes back out and grabs AJ but AJ drives him over the German announce table. The referee counts both Superstars now. They return to the ring at the same time.

They both collide and go down twice in the middle of the ring. We get a replay while they’re down. They get up and Balor connects first. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. AJ unloads but Balor connects with the overhead kick. They trade several counters now. Balor hits the 1916 for a close 2 count.

Balor runs and dropkicks AJ into the corner. Balor goes to the top but AJ nails a pele kick, knocking Balor out on the top. Balor springboards from the apron and brings Balor from the top to the mat with a hurricanrana. Styles with a 2 count. AJ goes back to the apron for the springboard 450 but he misses as Balor moves. Balor with a big lariat and another big dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the pin.

Winner: The Demon

– After the match, the referee checks on both men as Balor gets up first. We go to replays. Balor’s music hits as he approaches AJ, waiting for him to get up. The music stops as Balor helps AJ to his feet. They face off in the middle of the ring. They both raise “too sweets” in the middle of the ring and touch in a show of respect. Styles leaves as Balor’s music starts back up and he celebrates.

– Back from the break and Elias is once again introduced for another performance. The boos begin. Elias says he’s about to have a match with Jason Jordan but before he shows he’s the better man, he wants to play a song for Jordan on Jordan’s way to the ring. Elias sings but Jordan’s theme quickly interrupts and out he comes.

Elias vs. Jason Jordan

Back and forth to start. Jordan with an early slam on Elias’ head. Elias keeps Jordan grounded for a few minutes. Jordan ends up knocking Elias off the apron to turn it around. Elias turns it back around with a running knee to the back into the corner. Elias unloads on Jordan in the corner now.

Elias works Jordan over on the apron from the floor now. Elias slides back in and covers for a 2 count. Elias whips Jordan and nails a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Elias keeps Jordan grounded again, working on the arm and the mid-section. The hold is broken. Jordan goes for a move but Elias counters and applies an abdominal stretch. Jordan tries to turn the hold around but he does send Elias out of the ring.

Elias returns to the ring but Jordan counters his strikes. Jordan picks up the pace and drops Elias a few times, then drives him back into the corner, then the other corner. Jordan drives Elias into the opposite turnbuckles again. Jordan with a belly-to-belly throw. Jordan with a running spear in the corner and then a suplex for a 2 count.

Jordan gets up first and takes Elias to the top for a superplex. Elias tangles with him. Elias with shots to the gut, knocking Jordan to the mat. Jordan runs back up but Elias sends him down. Jordan charges again but Elias nails a knee to the jaw. Elias tosses Jordan across the ring and Jordan’s knee buckles. He sells the injury now. The referee checks on Jordan. Elias comes over and tries for a suplex from the apron but Jordan counters and rolls Elias up for the win.

Winner: Jason Jordan

– After the match, Jordan hits the floor to stand tall as his music hits. Elias immediately stands up and looks to be frustrated. We go to replays as Booker believes the call was bad. The other announcers apparently agree. Elias looks on from the ring as Jordan stands tall on the stage.

– The announcers lead us to a video for tonight’s main event.

– Team Miz is backstage. Miz says he has a surprise for everyone on his team, indicating that they will drive the “garbage” to the dump after they beat their opponents tonight.

3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: Kurt Angle and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for tonight’s main event. Cesaro and Sheamus are out next, followed by Kane and then Braun Strowman. The Shield’s music hits as RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose appear in the crowd. WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appears behind them, wearing a Shield-style vest. They head to the ring.

The new version of The Shield grabs steel chairs and jumps on the apron. They hit the ring and unload on their opponents. Ambrose sends Cesaro to the floor. Kane goes to work on Angle in the corner. Strowman drops the tag team champions. Rollins comes in with a chair on Kane and Braun. The Shield takes turns on Kane and Braun with chairs now, clearing the ring of Braun. More chair shots to Kane as they unload. The Shield stands tall as a big “yes!”‘ chant starts. Ambrose and Rollins run the ropes for a dive on The Miz and The Bar. Angle leaves the ring to help Rollins with a ladder. The Shield tries to ram The Miz and The Bar with the ladder, and they nail it.

Angle drops ladder shots on Braun while he’s down on the floor now. Kane grabs Ambrose by the throat but Rollins springboards in for the save. Ambrose dropkicks Kane to the floor. Ambrose and Rollins stand tall in the ring with Angle. They triple team Kane on the floor now, using the ladder. They take apart the announce table but The Bar makes the save for some boos. Kane fights off all three of the babyfaces now. They fight back with a chair and turn it around, placing Kane on top of the announce table. Braun makes the save and beats on all three babyfaces. Braun takes apart one of the announce tables while holding onto Angle. Braun looks to powerbomb Angle through the table but Rollins makes the save with chair shots to the back.

Ambrose and Rollins take turns on Braun with the chair now. Braun gets sent into the ring post twice. Angle hits on Kane, who is still on top of an announce table. They place Braun on top of the other announce table. Fans chant “yes!” as The Shield stands ladders up in front of the two announce tables with Kane and Braun on them. Rollins and Ambrose each climb a ladder. Rollins leaps and puts Braun through a table while Ambrose leaps and puts Kane through a table as Angle cheered them on. The crowd goes wild. Rollins clutches his knee. We get a replay.

The Miz and The Bar end up triple teaming Angle in the ring with chairs now. The assault continues. They go for a Shield-style powerbomb on Angle but the champs make the save. The Bar takes the champs to the floor to turn it around. Angle grabs Miz in the ring for three straight German suplexes as fans pop. Sheamus comes in but Angle hits a suplex on him. Cesaro runs in but Angle suplexes him as well. Angle stands tall and gets hyped up as fans cheer.

Kane sits straight up outside of the ring and looks in the ring at Angle. Fans chant “you still got it” at Angle. Kane enters the ring but Angle ends up countering him, applying the ankle lock. Braun makes the save by taking Angle’s leg out. Braun takes Angle to the floor and sends him into the barrier. Braun grabs a table and positions it. Braun scoops Angle on the floor for a running powerslam. Braun runs and puts Angle through a table on the floor. Officials check on Angle. Braun stands tall over him and yells out. We get a replay. Graves says there’s no way Angle is coming back from that. Medics are checking on Angle now.

Rollins and Ambrose go for The Bar and The Miz now but they lose control as Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Braun take turn on them. Rollins is rolled in so Kane can hit a sideslam on him. Ambrose is also brought in as Cole calls it a 5-on-2 massacre now. We see Angle being helped up the ramp. Rollins is whipped into a chair wedged in the corner as the heels keep the assault going.

Ambrose and Rollins finally try to make a comeback. Kane whacks Braun in the back with a steel chair during the melee. Braun stares him down and shoves him back but Miz tries to fix the situation. Ambrose and Rollins try to take advantage but they get beat down again. A table is brought into the ring and The Bar puts Ambrose through it but it doesn’t break all the way. Braun launches Ambrose through the rest of the table. Miz walks to the stage and calls for The Bar to bring Rollins and Ambrose up. There are a lot more tables, ladders and chairs on the stage. Miz calls for someone to drive a garbage truck over near the stage and here it comes.

The champs are tossed in the back of the garbage truck but they keep fighting. Rollins and Ambrose leap off the top of the truck and take their opponents down. Miz retreats to the ring and the champs chase him down, beating him at ringside as he tries to escape through the crowd. They bring Miz to the stage to put him through a table but Kane makes the save. They beat Kane down next. They go to put Kane through a table but Braun makes the save. Braun works them over until Kane decks Braun. Kane chokeslams Braun off the stage, through another part of the stage. A “holy shit” chant starts up as Kane stares down at Braun.

Kane goes over by the announce table, still looking down at Braun. There is a chain or rope hanging from the ceiling with a dozen or so steel chairs attached to it. Kane pulls the chain of chairs from the ceiling, causing them to fall on top of Braun. Kane goes back for the champs but they fight back. Miz makes the save but gets dropped. Kane ends up taking them out. The Bar brings the champs back over to the garbage truck. Braun starts to get up and Kane can’t believe it. Braun grabs Miz and tosses him. He continues walking and takes out The Bar. Braun attacks Kane next and they go at it. Braun scoops Kane to put him in the truck but The Bar makes the save. Braun fights them and The Miz off again. Kane with a big boot to Braun. All 4 of the heels attack Braun now.

They put Braun in the back of the garbage truck and close it, pressing the button. Braun has been trashed. They turn their attention back to Ambrose and Rollins now, bringing them to the ring. Miz with a DDT to Rollins. Sheamus and Cesaro with a double team White Noise to Rollins but Ambrose breaks the pin. They beat Ambrose down now. Kane looks to put Ambrose away but the music hits and out comes Kurt Angle limping. Fans pop.

Angle takes out The Bar on the ramp with Angle slams, fans pop big as they go down. Angle hits the ring and looks to take out Miz but Kane shuts him down. Kane scoops Angle for a Tombstone but Ambrose hits Kane with a chair in the back. Rollins brings a chair in for Kane as well. Kane retreats to the floor. Ambrose and Rollins charge and crash Kane through the barrier. Angle is left alone in the ring with a chair. Miz comes from behind and hits a Skull Crushing Finale on Angle but he kicks out at 2. Miz argues with the referee as he’s furious. Fans chant USA now as they wait for Angle to recover. Angle blocks a Finale into a steel chair, and applies the ankle lock on Miz. Miz breaks it and sends Angle through the ropes, causing him to land hard on the floor.

Angle, Rollins and Ambrose hit the apron now, staring Miz down. They hit the ring and attack. Rollins nails a knee, Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds and Angle hits the Angle Slam. Miz is down and out. They get riled up as Angle gives the thumbs down. Rollins and Ambrose lift Miz up for the triple powerbomb and Angle finishes it. Angle covers Miz for the pin and the win.

Winners: Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

– After the match, this new version of The Shield stands tall as we go to replays. The RAW General Manager and the RAW Tag Team Champions celebrate as fans pop. TLC goes off the air as the celebration continues.