WWE TLC Video Recap, Zombies Hit WWE Mobile Gaming, William Regal On Styles vs. Balor

– Cathy Kelley recaps last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in this new video.

– WWE announced the following:

The zombie invasion begins across all WWE mobile games

WWE fans may find some unexpected guests the next time they play their favorite WWE mobile games.

A zombie invasion is underway in every WWE mobile game, including WWE SuperCard, WWE Immortals and more. The arrival of the zombie horde, based on Mattel’s popular WWE Zombies line of action figures, will add new challenges and features to all current WWE mobile games and entertainment apps, as well as to Super Pixel Heroes, a popular endless pixel-smashing adventure game for iOS and Android.

Here is where the zombies can be found in each game:

WWE Champions

* Encounter playable zombies that are fully rendered in 3D

* Experience a full month of new and unique Halloween-themed content

* Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWE Immortals

* Encounter playable zombies that are fully rendered in 3D

* Participate in a new Halloween-themed Challenge Mode

* Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWE SuperCard

* Access new photo-based zombie card packs

* Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWE Tap Mania

* Encounter all-new playable zombie characters

* Experience new and unique Halloween-themed content

* Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

Super Pixel Heroes

* Watch for various Zombie encounters during the in-game experience for one month

* Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWE Slam 17

* Obtain new photo-based card packs featuring photo-realistic “Contagion” packs as well as “Zombie” packs inspired by Mattel’s WWE Zombies line

* Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWEmoji

* Fans will find a spooky mix of Zombie and Halloween-themed emoji and new digital stickers

* Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

All of the above except WWEEmoji are free-to-play and available now for download on iOS and Android. WWEEmoji is available now for only $1.99.