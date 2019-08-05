WWE To Add Stipulation To Becky Lynch vs. Natalya At SummerSlam

— A stipulation will be added to Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s title defense against Natalya at SummerSlam this Sunday.

Toronto Sun is reporting that WWE will announce today that the Raw Women’s Championship Match will be a Submission Match.

During a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton on Raw last week, Natalya teased challenging Lynch to a Submission Match at SummerSlam. Natalya, however, didn’t issue the challenge because she doesn’t think Lynch has the guts to accept it.

There was also an angle on Raw last week where Alexa Bliss played footage of Lynch attacking Natalya and putting her in the Dis-arm-her when she was training in the ring with Fit Finlay earlier in the day.

After Lynch defeated Nikki Cross, Natalya put Lynch in the Sharpshooter.

Natalya earned a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship by defeating Bliss, Naomi, and Carmella in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match on the July 16 episode of Raw.