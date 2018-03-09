WWE To Air Live Preview Of Fastlane This Sunday – Details

WWE issued the following:

Live this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook and YouTube

The stakes will be high at WWE Fastlane this Sunday with SmackDown LIVE’s Superstars looking to secure their places at WrestleMania. Hours before the show kicks into high gear, The New Day and Dolph Ziggler will join a live WWE Now preview of the event, hosted by Renee Young and Cathy Kelley.

You won’t want to miss The New Day’s comments about their WWE Fastlane opponents — SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos — or Dolph Ziggler’s final thoughts before the WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge. Catch the live stream this Sunday at 3 ET/noon PT on Facebook and YouTube.