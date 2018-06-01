WWE To Air Raw And SmackDown Live In Mexico On Imagen Television – Details

WWE issued the following:

Imagen Televisión to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® in Mexico

Fri June 1, 2018 11:00 AM

MEXICO CITY & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Imagen Televisión, the newest national broadcast television network in Mexico, today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® on free-to-air television in Mexico.

Beginning tomorrow, Imagen Televisión will air a weekly one-hour version of Raw at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and a weekly one-hour version of SmackDown at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, both with Spanish commentary.

“We are thrilled to bring Raw and SmackDown back-to-back, every Saturday to our viewers,” said Adriana Ibañez, Chief Content Officer for Imagen Televisión. “WWE’s content has proven to be very well received by the Mexican audience and we are counting on fans to come enjoy these two fun-filled shows at Imagen Televisión.”

“Imagen Televisión shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This partnership to televise localized WWE programming on free-to-air TV in Mexicoallows us to expand our reach and deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

The new agreement with Imagen Televisión complements FOX Sports’ broadcasts of Raw and SmackDown, which will continue to air live in Mexicoand the rest of Latin America.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 24 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com andcorporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

About Imagen Televisión

Imagen Televisión launched on October 17, 2016, leading a groundbreaking moment in Mexico’s television history by being the first national broadcast network to launch in over 20 years. With a mission to entertain, inform and create a sense of community, Imagen Televisión offers national and international competitive products, with an emphasis on fiction, news, entertainment and sports. The network’s content includes a considerable amount of top quality original productions made in Mexico, as well as innovative leading programming from around world. Imagen Televisión is owned by Grupo Imagen Multimedia, part of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, a 100% Mexican entity lead by Olegario Vázquez Aldir.

For more information: www.imagentv.com