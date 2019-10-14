WWE To Crown Best Tag Team In The World

WWE announced the following:

At WWE Crown Jewel, WWE’s elite tag teams will battle tooth and nail in the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match ever to take possession of the coveted World Cup and to be crowned Best Tag Team in the World.

The teams pitted against each other in the groundbreaking free-for-all will include The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team.

Don’t miss all the action when WWE Crown Jewel emanates from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. ET / 8 AST on WWE Network. The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff begins at 12 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. AST on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.