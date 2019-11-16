WWE To Grant Releases?, WWE Elimination Chamber News

– While the word is that WWE turned down Sin Cara’s request for a release, it’s possible that WWE will be changing the company’s policy regarding releases. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“It was noted that they may be giving releases to some people with the idea they don’t believe they would be going to AEW, or if they do, wouldn’t help them, and it is possible he will get his release.”

– It was announced last night during Smackdown that Philadelphia, PA will be hosting the 2019 Elimination Chamber PPV. The event takes place on Sunday, March 8th.