WWE To Hold Tryouts Next Month

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE will be holding a tryout class at the WWE Performance Center on February 8th with the following names confirmed for the tryout:
– Alexia Nicole, a 21 year old wrestler from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
– Nickolaus Barnes, an independent wrestler from Utah
– David Vieru, a former collegiate football player at Oregon State
PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE will be holding a tryout class at the WWE Performance Center on February 8th with the following names confirmed for the tryout: