WWE To Hold Tryouts Next Month

By
Andrew Ravens
-

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE will be holding a tryout class at the WWE Performance Center on February 8th with the following names confirmed for the tryout:

– Alexia Nicole, a 21 year old wrestler from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Nickolaus Barnes, an independent wrestler from Utah

– David Vieru, a former collegiate football player at Oregon State

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR