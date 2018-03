The WWE will be using the song “Born For Greatness” by Papa Roach for the new Raw opening video. You can watch the new opening video here:

We’re thrilled to be premiering the @WWE #RAW Opening Sequence. Tune in every Monday at 8pm on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/50BZuiT7Bx — Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2018