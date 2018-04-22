WWE To Release New Shawn Michaels DVD This Year

Wrestling DVD Network is reporting that the WWE is planning to release the “Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased” DVD later this year. According to the report, the three-disc DVD has been penciled in for late 2018 and will feature a collection of unreleased and never-before-seen matches.

Here is the synopsis for the DVD:

“Shawn Michaels has had legendary bouts with Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Triple H, and many others. The WWE Universe may be familiar with many of them, but there were several excellent matches that have never made it to DVD.



Now fans can own some of the Heartbreak Kid’s greatest matches that have never been released on WWE Home Video before.”