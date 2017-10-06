WWE To Report Financials, Note On Matt Hardy Working Events, WWE Looks At Roster For WWE 2K18 (Video)

– WWE posted this video looking at the full roster for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, including DLC additions.
– WWE announced the following:
WWE® to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2017 results on Thursday, October 26, 2017, before the opening of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, and Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 7288682). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on October 26, 2017 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
– No word yet on if he will be teaming with Jason Jordan at upcoming WWE live events but Matt Hardy will continue to work a full schedule while brother Jeff Hardy recovers from shoulder surgery. Matt tweeted the following on his upcoming WWE dates:
Matt @WWE dates
10/6 Arlington TX
10/7 Tulsa OK
10/8 Rockford IL
10/9 Indianapolis IN
10/16 Portland OR
10/20 St Louis MO
10/21 Mankato MN pic.twitter.com/2obpebvLX6
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 5, 2017