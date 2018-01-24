WWE To Report Fourth Quarter Earnings Next Month – Details

WWE sent out the following:



WWE® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results



STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on Thursday, February 8, 2018, before the opening of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, and Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 6215316). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.



The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 8, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.