WWE To Reveal New General Manager Of SmackDown Live Tonight?

WWE is in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.



WWE is teasing that we could be getting a new General Manager with Daniel Bryan now cleared to return and even a new Commissioner. Here is an excerpt from WWE’s preview for tonight’s show:



“Now that the two have vanquished Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn from SmackDown LIVE for good following their win over The “Yep!” Movement at WrestleMania, what’s next for the Commissioner and General Manager? Will Shane officially return from his leave of absence and what impact will his health issues have on his decision? Will Daniel Bryan continue to split time between the ring and the office? And how will the Superstar Shake-up impact these decisions?”