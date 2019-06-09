WWE Toning Down Wild Card Rule This Week?

As of this writing, WWE has not canceled Monday night’s live event in Reno, NV. Stars being advertised for that show include Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton Kofi Kingston, Bayley and others.

Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“I don’t know if there’s gonna be no Wild Card because usually by now they’ve canceled that show. They’ve canceled next Monday’s show. I don’t know what this all means, but for whatever reason everyone expected this Monday’s show would get canceled, because it has been every week, but this week it hasn’t been. All I know is that it is still on as of this morning.”