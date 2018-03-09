WWE Touts Six-Woman Tag Team Match Main Eventing NXT Live Event

WWE issued the following:

The world celebrated International Women’s Day on Thursday, and NXT was no exception.

The black-and-yellow brand’s Live Event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Fla., featured a main event with six of NXT’s top female Superstars, as Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae & Jessie clashed with Shayna Baszler, Vanessa Borne & Reina González.

Though the headlining match specifically paid homage to the international holiday, in some ways, it was also business as usual for NXT, which helped spark WWE’s Women’s Evolution in the first place.

“It happens quite often here at NXT that the women are the main event of the show,” WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato explained. “They just worked themselves into that position, not only here but on the main roster. It’s very awesome and empowering to see that six of the brightest Superstars NXT have to offer happen to be women in the main event in Dade City on International Women’s Day.