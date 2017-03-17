corey-graves

WWE Trademarks, WWE Sneakers Teased (Photo), Corey Graves Pick Video

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves hyping the latest “Bring It To The Table” episode.

– WWE recently applied to trademark “Bella Style” and “Bella Glam” for The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel.

– As seen below, it appears Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg is teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release new WWE sneakers:

