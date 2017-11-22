WWE Trying To Get Rid Of Phrase, The Miz Wants Match With Daniel Bryan

– WWE has reportedly instructed ring announcer Greg Hamilton to stop doing the pause which encourages fans to say “one fall” during his introductions. The belief is that WWE only wants the announcers doing things that will get the talent over.

– In a recent interview with SI.com, The Miz commented on wanting to have a match with Daniel Bryan if Bryan can get cleared:

“I would love to beat him up. I would love to beat him up in a WWE ring; all day; every day. I know he’s working tremendously hard to get back in the WWE ring…I would love to have a match with Daniel Bryan; he’s one of the best in-ring technicians that WWE has ever seen, and I would like to showcase how much better I am than him.”