WWE UK Star Injured, The New Day On Their RAW Appearance (Video), WWE Unboxed

– Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring the end of Ryder’s 25-year quest to obtain the rare Rhythm & Blues version of WWE Hall of Famer Greg “The Hammer” Valentine’s Hasbro action figure.

– WWE UK competitor Wolfgang suffered an injury during the November 3rd WWE live event in Aberdeen, Scotland, in a loss to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. He has been pulled from Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling “Chapter 57” event where he was set to face Doug Williams. No word yet on injury details or when he might be back in action.

– WWE posted this video of The New Day showing no remorse for causing Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to lose the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bar on last Monday’s RAW in Manchester, England. As noted, it’s believed that Roman Reigns’ return on next Monday’s RAW will lead to The Shield vs. The New Day at WWE Survivor Series.