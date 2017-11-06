WWE UK Stars On RAW & 205 Live, WWE – KidZania Launch Video, Triple H – SPORT TV

– Above is video from the WWE – KidZania London fan experience launch from this past week.
– WWE UK Superstars will be appearing on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, tonight’s RAW will feature WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.
– As seen below, Triple H stopped by SPORT TV in Portugal to celebrate WWE’s partnership with the network before tonight’s WWE live event in Lisbon. He tweeted the following:
Stopped by our TV partner, @SPORTTVPortugal beautiful studio before #WWELisbon…Thank you for the gift and continued partnership w/ @WWE. pic.twitter.com/gqWxomzS3I
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2017