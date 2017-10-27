WWE UK Title Match Announced For Live Event, Underrated Undertaker Moments (Video), RAW 25

– Above is the latest edition of WWE’s “List This!” with Vic Joseph looking at 5 underrated moments featuring The Undertaker.

– We noted before that WWE is planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW this January with a special DVD set and a special anniversary-themed episode of RAW on January 22nd from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. PWInsider notes that there are also plans for a “WWE RAW: The First 25 Years” book to be released, written by Dean Miller and Jake Black. The book is set to be released in May and will be a hardcover coffee table-style book. Tickets for the special Brooklyn RAW go on sale November 3rd.

– Wolfgang vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has been announced for the November 1st WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland. Wolfgang tweeted the following on the match: