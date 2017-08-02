wwe-nxt

WWE UK Title Match Confirmed, WWE Stock Down, SmackDown Moments

Published On 02/08/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE SmackDown:

– WWE stock was down 1.48% today, closing at $19.28 per share. Today’s high was $19.55 and the low was $19.12.

– Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate has been confirmed for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode by NXT General Manager William Regal, as seen below.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author