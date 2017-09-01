wwe-raw6

WWE UK Title Tournament Promo, Sin Cara Teams With Darren Young, NFL Star At RAW (Photo)

Published On 01/09/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is the latest promo for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that takes place this coming weekend:

– WWE taped the following matches Monday night in New Orleans for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali
* The Shining Stars vs. Darren Young and Sin Cara

– As seen below, Drew Brees of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints was sitting ringside for Monday night’s RAW:

