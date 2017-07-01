WWE UK Title Tournament Start Time, How Old Is Jack Gallagher Today?, Xavier Woods – Furious Pete

– Xavier Woods games with food competitor Furious Pete in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– WWE’s Jack Gallagher turns 27 years old today while ECW Original CW Anderson turns 46 and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo “Classic” Guerrero, Sr. turns 68.

– As noted, the WWE UK Title tournament takes place on the WWE Network next Saturday and Sunday. The events start at 8pm local time in the UK and have a start time of 3pm EST on the WWE Network. The shows are scheduled to run for 2 hours.