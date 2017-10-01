WWE UK Tournament Ring Announcer, RAW Social Score, Dean Ambrose – The Miz Slow Motion

– WWE posted this slow-motion footage from last week’s SmackDown main event that saw Dean Ambrose take the WWE Intercontinental Title from The Miz:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 135,000 interactions with 30,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 108,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. RAW also had 327,000 Facebook interactions with 207,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 225,000 interactions with 154,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– WWE has announced that UK TV personality Andy Shepherd will be the ring announcer for this Friday and Saturday’s tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.



