WWE Undercard Talent Allegedly Signs Huge New Contract

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross commented on if Vince McMahon is concerned about All Elite Wrestling:

“I do not know that he is concerned about anybody. I really doubt it. He is bullet proof in that regard. The worst mistake AEW can make is trying to change WWE. We do not need to chase them. I’m sure there is financial concern.

I asked about a undercard guy in WWE that helps the other guys learn and they said he was not available because he just signed a new WWE deal for $500K. Not because he would be used but just to keep him off the streets.”