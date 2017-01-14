WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament Matches & More For This Weekend
Published On 01/14/2017 | News
The tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion kicks off today in Blackpool, England. The WWE Network broadcast will begin at 3pm EST and we will have coverage here on the site.
Matches announced for the first round of the tournament are:
Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
Trent Seven vs. HC Dyer
Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell
Below are videos with Trent Seven, Roy Johnson and Mark Andrews talking to Charly Caruso about the tournament: