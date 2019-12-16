WWE US Title Getting New Design?, Taz Responds To Corey Graves

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Along with the Intercontinental Title, it appears that the United States Title will be getting a major redesign for the first time since 2003. Belt insider @BeltFanDan noted the following:

– Former WWE announcer Taz responded to a tweet from Corey Graves that made fun of Taz and Michael Cole’s commentary team:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR