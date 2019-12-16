WWE US Title Getting New Design?, Taz Responds To Corey Graves

– Along with the Intercontinental Title, it appears that the United States Title will be getting a major redesign for the first time since 2003. Belt insider @BeltFanDan noted the following:

New U.S. belt was delivered…. No idea what it looks like. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) 16 December 2019

– Former WWE announcer Taz responded to a tweet from Corey Graves that made fun of Taz and Michael Cole’s commentary team:

Gee whiz, new & "IMPROVED"? I wish them the best but luck! But, if they are a duo after YEARS of shows than its a fair comparison. @MichaelCole & I BATTLED for every opportunity as a team. #DuesPaid https://t.co/t3A2f6zLzN — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) 15 December 2019

Jokes aren't funny when pulled on someone who doesn't work there anymore…therefore if its joke than I'm NOT in on it. I dont appreciate being the brunt of a joke from a current announcer especially with the big social media following of @WWEGraves – I'm "out here", he's not. https://t.co/wG1voqmikX — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) 15 December 2019