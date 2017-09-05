WWE US Title & SmackDown Tag Team Title Matches Announced, WWE Looks At Bobby Roode

– Above is video of a special look at Bobby Roode from tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Roode did not appear on the show but as noted, he defeated Mike Kanellis in the pre-show dark match.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have picked the stipulation for The New Day’s rematch from SummerSlam – a Street Fight. The match will take place on next Tuesday’s Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas, which will also feature Naomi’s rematch from SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya.

– Speaking of next week’s SmackDown in Vegas, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles has granted a title shot to Tye Dillinger for the show. Below is a photo from their backstage segment on tonight’s SmackDown following Tye’s loss to Baron Corbin, who won after a cheap shot.