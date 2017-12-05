WWE Using Special Theme For This Year’s Tribute To The Troops

WWE is in San Diego, CA today to tape this year’s Tribute to the Troops special that will air on the USA Network on Thursday, December 14th. The sports entertainment company is returning to an outside setting for the show, which marks the first time in many years that matches for the Troops special are being taped outside on or near a ship. It appears today’s matches are being taped at the USS Dewey.

