WWE Veteran Backstage At Tonight’s Raw, Kurt Angle Addresses Lesnar – Reigns Controversy

– PWinsider.com is reporting that Kane is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE Raw in Montreal but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing.
– WWE has released this video of Kurt Angle addressing the finish of the Universal Title Steel Cage Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.
EXCLUSIVE: #RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle offers his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the #SteelCage Match between #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns at #WWEGRR. pic.twitter.com/QSbJWdHB7H
