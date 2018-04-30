WWE Veteran Backstage At Tonight’s Raw, Kurt Angle Addresses Lesnar – Reigns Controversy

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– PWinsider.com is reporting that Kane is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE Raw in Montreal but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing.

– WWE has released this video of Kurt Angle addressing the finish of the Universal Title Steel Cage Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

