WWE Wants These Two Stars To Headline This Year’s Hall of Fame Class

Fans are wondering whether WWE may have accidentally revealed big plans for The Undertaker in an email error.

The Road to WrestleMania is underway with the Royal Rumble this Sunday night providing the first glimpse of WWE’s plans for April 7.

But the night before the Showcase of the Immortals, the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place.

Normally, WWE makes a very big deal of revealing each Superstar set to be inducted, particularly the headline act. An email sent this week to WWE Network subscribers promoting the addition of episodes of WWF Superstars from 1992 listed some of the featured Hall of Famers. Alongside Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair is the name of The Undertaker.

“The Phenom” has been rumored to be one of the inductees of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, but no one expected the announcement to break this way.

Did #WWE just announce the #Undertaker as a member of the 2019 HOF Class?? pic.twitter.com/WaXWoszVuA — Tanner Kelly (@TannerKelly15) January 21, 2019

Since the supposed mistake, WWE has corrected and re-sent the email. Undertaker, Michaels, and Flair are now billed as “WWE legends.”

There might be something to this since WWE officials want either The Undertaker or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to headline this year’s class.

It’s unclear whether Undertaker has agreed to be inducted this year, although he would like to wrestle at least one more match at WrestleMania. As for Johnson, it’s said that he hasn’t responded to their request yet due to his busy schedule.

WWE is trying to finalize this year’s Hall of Fame selections and would like to announce the headliner as soon as possible to begin selling tickets. Last year’s announcement that Goldberg was headlining the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class took place on January 15.