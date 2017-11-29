WWE Wants To Know Why You Aren’t Watching 205 Live

WWE recently sent out a survey to various fans with questions about 205 Live.
One of the questions asked was:
“Why have you not watched or are not reguarly watching WWE 205 Live?”
WWE also asked what could be done to make the show more interesting.
Just got a survey from New York about 205 live. Might be curtains for them. pic.twitter.com/A1Uw6GHzHC
— The Life of Julio (@Julio_DA) November 28, 2017
Hey @scottheisel did you get a research survey for 205 live from WWE? I just did. I believe it’s on the chopping block pic.twitter.com/vCkFbipj83
— Leo Lesher (@LeoLesher) November 28, 2017