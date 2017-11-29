WWE Wants To Know Why You Aren’t Watching 205 Live

WWE recently sent out a survey to various fans with questions about 205 Live.

One of the questions asked was:

“Why have you not watched or are not reguarly watching WWE 205 Live?”

WWE also asked what could be done to make the show more interesting.

Just got a survey from New York about 205 live. Might be curtains for them. pic.twitter.com/A1Uw6GHzHC — The Life of Julio (@Julio_DA) November 28, 2017