WWE Wins Award For YouTube, Seth Rollins RAW Fallout Video, Karl Anderson

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE RAW features Seth Rollins after his win with Finn Balor and Big Cass over Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Samoa Joe. Regarding the match against Joe at Payback on Sunday, Rollins knows Joe is going to go for his knee but he’s ready for that. Rollins says he’s not worried about Joe’s intensity because this is what he lives for and he’s going to bring it.

– WWE announced the following on winning Best YouTube Presence at the 9th annual Shorty Awards:

WWE wins Best YouTube Presence at 9th Annual Shorty Awards The Shorty Awards honored WWE with the 2017 award for Best YouTube Presence at this year’s ceremony in New York City. The 9th Annual Shorty Awards recognize the best of social media, from influences to brands on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Twitter and YouTube. WWE topped an impressive list of nominees, including Lip Sync Battle Season 2, Real Time with Bill Maher YouTube Channel, AwesomenessTV, RT YouTube Network, and The Young Turks. The Shortys take into consideration quality and originality, innovation, impact, engagement and support. Votes were tabulated from an algorithm taking public votes and scores from the Real Time Academy into account. WWE was also a finalist for Brand Identity for UpUpDownDown, Television for WrestleMania 32, and Integration with Live TV for WrestleMania 32 and weekly WWE TV. In 2016, WWE received the Co-winner of the Best Social Good Campaign for Connor’s Cure and the Gold Honor of Best in Entertainment for social media presence. For a full list of winners, visit shortyawards.com.

– Karl Anderson tweeted the following on the match with Luke Gallows against Enzo Amore and Big Cass on the WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show this Sunday: