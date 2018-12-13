WWE Working On Becky Lynch Documentary

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is working on a documentary about SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when it will air on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network or if it will be a WWE 24, WWE 365 or WWE Chronicle episode. It was noted in the report that WWE cameras were rolling for Becky’s recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Lynch is slated to make her next title defense against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the first-ever Triple Threat Women’s TLC Match at Sunday’s (December 16th, 2018) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network.