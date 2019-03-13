WWE Working With Major Celebrity

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that WWE has reached a deal with rapper Eminem. The deal apparently includes Eminem contributing to the soundtrack of WWE 2K20.

Sapp also noted the following:

“Beyond soundtrack work, we’re told there’s also an agreement for Eminem to appear on an episode of WWE Smackdown later this year. The deal, reached today, was put together in part to promote the launch of WWE Smackdown Live on the Fox Network. WWE is also planning on having a championship belt produced for Eminem.”

A rep for Eminem issued the following statement to ProWrestlingSheet.com:

“There was a very brief, exploratory conversation that involved a third party and 2K Sports, not Eminem’s team. It has not gone beyond preliminary discussions, and any reports to the contrary are false. Right now there are no plans to further pursue it.”