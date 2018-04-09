WWE WrestleMania 34 Breaks Records

WWE issued the following:

NEW ORLEANS – WWE announced tonight that WrestleMania 34 broke the record for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest-grossing entertainment event. WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza grossed $14.1 million, surpassing the venue’s previous record of $10.9 million set by WrestleMania 30 in 2014, as a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans from all 50 states and 67 countries converged on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



As part of the week-long WrestleMania celebration, WWE will host five consecutive nights of events at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the Smoothie King Center.



“New Orleans was extremely proud to make WrestleMania Week part of our Tricentennial celebration,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. “It was so exciting to host WWE fans from around the world who traveled to experience the grandeur of WrestleMania and all that our beautiful city has to offer. Thank you to everyone who makes it possible to stage such an epic event.”



“WrestleMania’s return to New Orleans once again delivered record results,” WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor said. “This would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Landrieu and our Local Organizing Committee partners throughout New Orleans. We now look forward to a historic WrestleMania 35 celebration next year in New York and New Jersey.”



WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Ticket information will be announced later this year.



Top Ten All-Time Attendance Records at WrestleMania:



101,763: WrestleMania 32, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, April 3, 2016

93,173: WrestleMania 3, Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan, March 29, 1987

80,676: WrestleMania 29, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 7, 2013

80,103: WrestleMania 23, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, April 1, 2007

78,363: WrestleMania 28, Sun Life Stadium, Miami, Florida, April 1, 2012

78,133: WrestleMania 34, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA, April 8, 2018

76,976: WrestleMania 31, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, March 29, 2015

75,245: WrestleMania 33, Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, April 2, 2017

75,167: WrestleMania 30, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA, April 6, 2014

74,635: WrestleMania 24, Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, March 30, 2008