– It was noted last month by BodySlam.net that Wrestlemania 36 would likely be in Florida. PWInsider.com is reporting that the word making the rounds is that the event will take place in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium.

– The fans in attendance at last week’s RAW in Lafayette were criticized on social media for being overly quiet during the show. In a rare occurrence, WWE has actually acknowledged the crowd from that show in a YouTube video with Pat McAfee: