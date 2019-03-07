WWE WrestleMania 36 To Take Place In Tampa Bay, Logo Revealed

WWE officially announced today that Raymond James Stadium will host WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5, 2020, with additional events held throughout Florida’s Tampa Bay area during WrestleMania Week.

As part of the announcement, WWE held a press conference to introduce the upcoming host city.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan kicked off the celebration, looking back on his own iconic moments like teaming with Mr. T in the main event of the very first WrestleMania, slamming Andre the Giant in front of 93,000 members of the WWE Universe at WrestleMania III and battling The Rock at WrestleMania X8.

“A whole next generation of WWE Superstars, the whole WWE Universe, they’re going to have the same experience,” explained The Hulkster, “right here in Tampa Bay, right here at Raymond James Stadium next year, right at this time at WrestleMania 36!”

Both Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns added to that sentiment.

“Women are now featured in main event matches at several of our largest pay-per-view events,” said Flair on the growing Women’s Evolution in WWE and how that evolution has affected WrestleMania. “WrestleMania will be no exception, as the Women’s Evolution will be on full display right here in Tampa Bay at WrestleMania 36. Woo!”

“It’s all about the moments,” Reigns said, talking about the large and small memories that make WrestleMania so special for him. “We are proud to be in Tampa, and I just want to say, please, come make that moment with WWE.”

Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon also spoke on how important WrestleMania 36 will be to the WWE Universe.

“For each of our fans, WrestleMania is a chapter or more in the history their lives,” said McMahon. “People all around the world will be talking about WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium. Most importantly, our goal is to leave a lasting impression on the community.”

WWE EVP Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque talked about the role Tampa Bay has played on the future of WWE.

“Tampa is engrained in the fabric of who we are,” said The Game, expounding on both the past WWE Superstars who have begun to follow their passion for the squared circle and how the genesis for the WWE Performance Center begin right in Tampa Bay. “To bring WresleMania [to Tampa], we couldn’t be more excited.”

WrestleMania 36 is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration that will stretch throughout the Tampa Bay area during WrestleMania Week. In addition to The Showcase of the Immortals, other activities will include the interactive fan festival WrestleMania Axxess, as well as the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. WWE will also host more than a dozen community outreach events, including children’s’ hospital visits and Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the local region.