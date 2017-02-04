LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania Results – April 2, 2017

– The WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show opens live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando with Renee Young welcoming us. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Shawn Michaels. They talk about how big tonight’s show is. Apparently it’s pretty hot in Orlando and Lawler wonders if the heat will be a problem for the Superstars tonight. Renee sends us to the Social Media Lounge with Charly Caruso and Maria Menounos. Charly confirms it’s hot backstage. They go over tonight’s hashtag and will have Paul Heyman later on to answer fan questions. Maria mentions seeing Brock Lesnar earlier and says he’s laser-focused. Charly sends us to Sam Roberts with a bunch of fans outside of the stadium. We go back in for more WrestleMania hype and a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match.

– The panel discusses the new Orton and how dark he is now. Shawn talks about how it’s always been in Orton but it’s coming out now. Lawler and HBK believe Wyatt will retain while Booker goes with Orton. The panel discusses AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon now. All three Hall of Famers go with AJ as the winner. Renee leads us to a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Triple H. Shawn makes it known he’s picking Triple H to win. He says this is the tipping point for Rollins. HBK believes Rollins will be done if he doesn’t win tonight. Shawn says tonight is the night that determines Rollins’ future. Booker and Lawler also predict Triple H to win. Renee leads us to another break. We come back and get an overhead shot of Camping World Stadium as fans continue to fill the stadium up. Rosenberg is on the ramp and it’s a big one. Rosenberg sends us back to the panel for discussion on tonight’s WWE United States Title match.

– We come back and WWE Hall of Famer Lita joins the panel to discuss tonight’s women’s title matches. Lawler has left. HBK predicts Nia Jax will win the RAW Women’s Title. Lita goes with Bayley to retain. Booker also goes with Nia to win the title. Lita predicts Naomi to win the SmackDown Women’s Title while HBK and Booker pick Bliss to retain. The panel discusses John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse next. HBK picks Cena and Nikki to win because he loves John. Renee sends us to the ring for the first match.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Austin Aries vs. Neville

We go to the ring and out comes Austin Aries as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s joined by Corey Graves. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out next.

The bell rings and fans chant for Aries. They lock up and go at it. Neville drops Aries with a shoulder. Neville mocks Aries before they prepare to lock up again. They lock up after some stalling by Neville. They trade holds until Aries catches Neville with a Japanese arm drag. Neville ends up avoiding Last Chancery early on. He goes to the floor and Aries taunts him from the ring. Neville comes back in and they go at it. Aries gets the upperhand and hits a dropkick. Aries with an elbow in the corner. Aries goes to the second rope for an elbow to the back of the neck for a 2 count.

Neville goes back to the floor and Aries runs for a dive but Neville meets him with a boot. Neville goes to the top and nails a big dropkick for a 2 count. We go to a break with Neville in control.

Back from the break and Neville has Aries grounded. Aries makes a comeback after Neville misses from the top. Aries with a gutbuster and the Pendulum elbow. Neville counters but gets dumped over the top rope to the floor. Aries goes to the top and comes crashing down on Neville on the floor. Aries goes back into the ring to nail the dive, sending Neville into the barrier. Aries brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Neville takes Aries to the corner and the referee has to warn him. Neville with a kick to the jaw. Neville takes Aries to the top for a superplex. Aries fights him. Neville jumps to the mat and lands on his feet. Aries comes off the top with a missile dropkick and nails Neville for a close 2 count.

Neville ends up catching Aries in a snap German suplex. Aries looks to make a comeback but Neville stops the discus forearm and drops Aries on his head with a German. Aries kicks out at 2. Neville stomps Aries in the face in the corner now. Neville pulls Aries over and goes for the Rings of Saturn but Aries turns it into a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Aries nails the big Discus Fivearm but Neville goes to the floor to avoid the pin. Aries goes out and brings Neville back in but Neville stays on the apron. Neville nails a kick to the head. Neville goes to the top for Red Arrow but Aries cuts him off and climbs up.

Aries nails a huge hurricanrana and then a running forearm in the corner. Aries goes to the top and nails the 450 for a close 2 count. Aries goes right into the Last Chancery in the middle of the ring. Neville rakes and digs at Aries’ previously injured eye socket. Neville with another shot before going to the top as the referee warns him. Neville nails Red Arrow for the win.

Winner: Neville

– After the match, Neville begins his celebration as we go to replays. Neville poses on the ropes with the title while Aries holds a towel over his injured eye. Tom sends us back to the panel.

– The panel plugs the WWE Network and tonight’s card. Fans continue to make their way into Camping World Stadium but the place is filling up. Renee sends us to a commercial for the WWE Network.

– We come back to another opening for the second hour as Renee welcomes us. This hour is also airing on the USA Network. Renee re-introduces the panel – Lawler, Booker and HBK. They send us to the ring.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Michael Cole welcomes us as Big Show’s music plays. Show marches to the ring as do many other RAW and SmackDown Superstars. We see the Andre trophy at ringside. Cole is joined by Byron Saxton and JBL. Braun Strowman’s music hits next as he makes his way out. We see Rob Gronkowski at ringside. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Braun immediately tosses Primo. Braun eliminates Kalisto next. Simon Gotch and Heath Slater are also out. Braun continues to dominate. Big Show tosses Jimmy Uso. Big Show tosses Goldust next. Big Show eliminates Konnor with ease. Show and Braun meet in the middle of the ring as everyone watches. Sami runs over and attacks Braun before they can clash. The others team up to work on Braun and Big Show now. Braun fights through and eliminates Show.

