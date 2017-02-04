WWE WrestleMania Updates On The Rock and Steve Austin

Here is the latest news regarding Steve Austin and The Rock possibly appearing at WrestleMania 33:

– The belief is that Steve Austin is not going to be part of this year’s WrestleMania. When asked about Austin’s status for WrestleMania weekend, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that, “for those asking, no Austin this weekend as best I can tell.”

– While The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 33 has been up in the air, The Rock is reportedly in Orlando and will be in town until Tuesday or Wednesday. While Rock is scheduled to promote the Fast and Furious movie, it appears that he will be available to be part of WrestleMania if him and WWE can agree to terms.