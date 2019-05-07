WWE Writer Allegedly Has Backstage Heat

There is backstage heat on WWE writer Jen Pepperman, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Pepperman, who recently won a Daytime Emmy, allegedly brought her award to a WWE production meeting and it rubbed people the wrong way. Sapp noted that “those we spoke to called the move ‘blind arrogance,’ and [she] was seen walking around backstage after the production meeting with the Emmy.”

Despite the heat, Pepperman is said to be liked by the talent and Nia Jax recently praised Pepperman on social media: