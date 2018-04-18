WWE/EVOLVE Relationship Grows, New Talent To EVOLVE

Thanks to WWNLive sending us the following:

It’s been over a week, but we still aren’t quite recovered from the WWNLive Experience in New Orleans. New champions were crowned, great times that will be remembered forever were had and history was made. We have some of the fallout and a look at upcoming events with lots of talent announcements. Let’s get to it….



April 17th: You can order the VODs from the WWNLive Experience of both EVOLVE cards, WWN Supershow, SHIMMER 100, Matt Riddle’s Bloodspot, Style Battle S1:Finale, Kaiju Big Battel, Beyond Wrestling and Joey Janela’s Spring Break II now at WWNLive.com. Own the stream forever. Watch anytime!



April 17th: The next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be May 20th in Livonia, MI before the EVOLVE event that night. This is open to all wrestlers, referees and managers who have completed a training course. We will have more info later this week.



April 17th: Before we get to the fallout of the WWNLive Experience and the history made at WWE Axxess, we want to alert you that SHINE 50 comes to you one week from this Friday with a dream match main event. Kimber Lee returned at the WWN Supershow to challenge SHINE Champion LuFisto. This epic title match will take place on April 27th at The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL. Go here for all the info.

April 17th: Matt Riddle is your new EVOLVE Champion! Riddle defeated Zack Sabre Jr. at EVOLVE 102 to end Sabre Jr.’s 404 day EVOLVE Title reign. In surprising news broken on the EVOLVE Twitter, Sabre Jr. revealed he was stepping away from EVOLVE for an indefinite amount of time. This isn’t farewell forever, but a break and we will see the former champion back in an EVOLVE ring. Thank you to Zack for carrying EVOLVE on his back for the past year. It is now time for him to try new challenges and for talent to step up and fill his shoes in EVOLVE. Who will seize this opportunity?



April 17th: New EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle proved he is ready to be the face of EVOLVE at the WWNLive Experience. Riddle main evented every WWN Family event, including winning the first season of Style Battle. His match against Will Ospreay at the WWN Supershow was called the best match of the weekend at any non-WWE event by many critics and fans. It was an inhuman effort from this top star.



April 17th: Austin Theory shocked everyone when he won the WWN Championship from Keith Lee at EVOLVE 103. It was especially surprising since Theory lost to DJZ the night before at EVOLVE 102. Lee granted Theory a title shot after Theory put his FIP World Heavyweight Title on the line. Theory is now a double champion, but he is surrounded by controversy. DJZ has challenged Theory to a WWN Championship Match. Negotiations are now ongoing for this bout.

April 17th: The new champions will be heading to the next EVOLVE events. The first talent rosters have been released for EVOLVE 104 on May 19th in the Chicago area and EVOLVE 105 on May 20th in the Detroit area. You’ll notice a lot of new faces on this roster as EVOLVE looks for the next generation to emerge. Tickets and info for both events can be found at TicketFly.com. Already confirmed for both Chicago and Detroit are:



-EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle

-WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway

-Keith Lee

-Tracy Williams

-AR Fox with The Skulk

-DJZ

-Shane Strickland

-James Drake

-Anthony Henry

-The End

-Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway

-Zachary Wentz

-Trey Miguel

-Myron Reed

-Snoop Strikes

-Matt Knicks (EVOLVE 104 only)

-Stevie Fierce (EVOLVE 104 only)

-Isaias Velazquez (EVOLVE 104 only)

-J.Spade

-Amarok

-Jonny Flex

-Plus more to be added!



April 17th: We also have the preliminary talent roster for EVOLVE 106 on June 23rd in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 107 on June 24th in Melrose, MA. Tickets and info for both events can be found at TicketFly.com. Already confirmed for both NY and MA are:



-EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle

-WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway

-WALTER

-Timothy Thatcher

-AR Fox with The Skulk

-DJZ

-Bad Bones

-Plus many others to be added!

April 17th: History was made when the WWN Championship and EVOLVE Tag Team Championship were defended in a WWE ring. WWE Wrestlemania Axxess featured several EVOLVE matches. Then WWN Champion Keith Lee was the first to make history when he successfully defended against NXT’s Kassius Ohno on April 5th. Here’s a rundown of the results when EVOLVE invaded WWE Wrestlemania Axxess:



>April 5th: Keith Lee defeated Kassius Ohno in a WWN Championship Match; Fabian Aichner defeated Jason Kincaid in the 1st round of the North American Invitational Tournament. WWE.com Picture Gallery



>April 7th: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Jack Gallagher & Tony Nese in a #1 contender’s match for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles. They were confronted by EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway. Later that day, Dickinson & Jaka defeated Lorcan & Burch to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles. In addition, WWN ring announcer Timothy Barr did the ring announcing for this match. WWE.com Picture Gallery



>April 8th: Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee; new WWN Champion Austin Theory defeated Marcel Barthel to retain the WWN Championship. WWE.com Picture Gallery



WWN wants to thank WWE for giving us this stage. What will the future bring now that this history has been made?



April 17th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We want to thank you for the record breaking WWNLive Experience. Plans are already being made for next year in NYC! We’ll be back later this week with match announcements for Chicago and Detroit, more info on the upcoming WWN Seminar/Tryout and who knows what else!