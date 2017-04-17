WWE’s Current Plan For The SmackDown Main Event At WrestleMania 34

WWE has made tentative plans for the SmackDown LIVE main event at WrestleMania 34.

The current plan for Raw has been previously reported by numerous sources, which is Roman Reigns facing Brock Lesnar. According to Billi Bhatti of The Dirty Sheets podcast, the SmackDown LIVE main event is set to be AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sources in WWE also indicated to Bhatti that Styles and Nakamura will form a tag team, which will lead to one turning on the other out of jealousy. The WWE star turning will likely be Styles.

WrestleMania 34 will be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.