WWE’s Current Planned Winner For Money in the Bank

Published On 05/27/2017

At Money in the Bank, six of SmackDown LIVE’s top competitors will battle it out in the 2017 Money in the Bank Ladder Match with the goal of climbing the dreaded rungs and claiming a prized briefcase. With the contract inside that case, the victorious Superstar will guarantee himself a WWE Championship opportunity any time they wish in the subsequent year.

SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon named the six participants on the May 23 edition of the blue brand: United States Champion Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Behind-the-scenes, WWE currently plans on having Nakamura win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Money in the Bank takes place on June 18, 2017, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

